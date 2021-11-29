The 41st annual ABC-13 Share Your Holidays food drive is 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O in Galveston, and for the first time, a second location will be available at the Galveston County Food Bank at 213 6th St. N. in Texas City to better serve residents on the mainland and the Galveston County area.
Both locations will be open to the public to drop off nonperishable food items and monetary contributions.
We, at Ball High School, are very proud of our longtime participation in this vital project to help feed our neighbors who are food insecure — as we’ve been an integral part of this project since its inception in 1980.
What began as a simple drop-off for the public in front of Ball High School has expanded to include many of the leaders in our community coming on board as community partners to sponsor/host in-house food drives within their businesses, organizations, schools/colleges and universities — with all contributions dedicated to the “Share Your Holidays” initiative.
And, what a success this initiative has been.
In 2020, our incredible team of 22 community partners — American National Insurance Co.; University of Texas Medical Branch; Randalls; Galveston College; Port of Galveston; Galveston Ministerial Association, Congregation B’nai Israel, First Lutheran Church, Moody Methodist Church, Trinity Episcopal Church and Holy Family Parish; city of Galveston; Galveston Police Department; Galveston Fire Department; The Galveston County Daily News; Moody Gardens; Hometown Bank; Texas First Bank; Frost Bank; Moody Bank; Galveston County Young Lawyers Association; Galveston Association of Realtors; Affinity Urgent Care Clinics; Ball High School Student Council; Ball High School Hospitality Program; Galveston Hotel & Lodging Association, to include The San Luis Resort, Spa & Conference Center, Holiday Inn on the Beach, The Hilton and Gaido’s; and AMOCO Federal Credit Union — helped bring in 28,483 pounds of quality, nonperishable foods, plus we received more than $34,000 in monetary donations. By far, so far, our most successful year ever.
And, we’re proud to announce that our new community partners for 2021 are The Boys & Girls Club Galveston, Texas A&M University-Galveston, Steals & Deals at The Bin and The Grand Galvez Hotel.
The Galveston County Food Bank estimates 1 in 6 of us are food insecure. And when a local family is dealing with a financial crisis or other obstacles, food is often the first necessity they seek.
Join us and together we’ll make this year’s food drive even more successful.
Please know that all contributions will remain in the county and will be administered and distributed by the Galveston County Food Bank. Should you prefer to make a monetary contribution, we’ll accept checks made payable to the Galveston County Food Bank or go online at galvestoncountyfoodbank.org/shareyourholidays/ to make your contribution online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.