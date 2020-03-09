I would like to thank Keri Heath on her follow-up to beach access and our current provocation of our state government (“Galveston still out of compliance on beach access, parking,” The Daily News, Feb. 28). The article and her previous work on the subject are excellent.
Heath’s article also provides enough detail to open some important questions for all residents. If access points were damaged during Hurricane Ike in 2008, as the city now claims, but the revised and approved access plan was submitted in 2012, was the plan we submitted pure fiction? I would think the 2012 plan would’ve underlined or eliminated the destroyed access points, rather than claiming they still existed.
We did submit a document around 2011 that the Texas General Land Office requested, detailing our local plan to preserve dunes and access points and about beachfront preservation. The erosion response plan was approved by city council and let us remain in compliance with what was then land office policy. Most importantly, it allowed us to continue to participate in grants.
If my memory serves me well, Jerry Mohn, of the West Galveston Island Property Owners Association, threw together an ad hoc West End committee of about four folks who then decided the city-approved plan was too stringent, required too much of beachfront homeowners by way of repair after a storm and argued so stridently that the submitted plan was recalled from the land office before it could be approved.
To restate a phrase from Heath’s article, there was no confusion on the part of West End homeowners about revoking that council-approved plan.
I wonder: Was the 2012 beach access plan that was finally submitted — with the approval of Mohn’s ad hoc team — a West End revised document meant to replace the revoked plan? Are there ad hoc fingerprints all over the plan that now has us in trouble?
There are two people involved in every dance (OK, I’m a bit old so perhaps only one person is necessary currently). I do recall the land office stated that absent a comprehensive plan, we wouldn’t qualify for grants it awards. It seems odd to me that we’ve obtained millions of dollars in sand nourishment grants after we revoked the necessary preservation plan.
Almost anyone would view that as a confusing message. It seems we did little to comply with the hallucinogenic 2012 beach access plan, yet the money kept flowing. If Mohn’s constituent confusion stems from years of being rewarded for non-compliance, I can understand their dilemma. If it comes from a reluctance to take specific actions needed to get into compliance, their confusion is a costly and embarrassing delay tactic.
Someone on The Daily News blog said it well: “Here’s what you do, Mr. Mohn. Undo and stop everything you have been doing and start doing what you haven’t been doing.”
I’m suddenly unconfused. That’s simple enough even for me.
