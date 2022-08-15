One local has alternative plan to pumps on Moses Lake By CATHY GILLENTINE Aug 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cathy Gillentine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lyman Reed, a well-known local architect, gave me a call, then paid me a visit, after having read my report from city officials about new pumping arrangements for Moses Lake.Reed is retired, but like many of us, he keeps a working mind. And that mind has been working on plans that would help drain the lake, labeled a retention pond by the city folks.The city plan calls for a pipeline drain to go over the existing levee, which Reed says would create a hump in Skyline Drive.His plan involves a lock, or locks.We are not talking about the devices that secure houses or lockboxes and the like.He is talking the locks you fill up with water to deliver boats from one elevation to another.The best example I can think of is the Panama Canal. Those of us who have not seen it have at least seen pictures and examples, on TV, of its operation.I have seen another lock, built on a much smaller scale, up in Arkansas.Reed admits he has not gotten much enthusiastic response from any people he has talked with but wants to share his ideas anyway.The locks would enable people to go in and out of Moses Lake when the big gate is closed, which it frequently is in times of storms.And there are many people with boats in Moses Lake who want to get in and out freely. Some have even been trapped outside, unable to get to safe harbor.Reed’s plan involves building the lock on land north of the big gate. It would be accessible by land on a road from state Highway 146.Reed has financial interests in both the land north of the gate and the development of Grand Cay.Some of the people who would benefit from the locks are all those new homeowners who live on the canals of Grand Cay and keep their boats there.All the people on drainage ditches, and all the people in Texas City whose wastewater drains into the lake, would benefit from the increased drainage capacity, Reed said.Others who benefit would be the folks who have developed Grand Cay who want to build a marina inside the lake to accommodate even more boats.The locks would probably need to be built by government officials using grant money, just like the current plans for the over-the-levee drainage pipeline.Reed’s estimated cost for the locks project is just under $4 million.One way or another, Moses Lake keeps getting fuller and everybody agrees something has to be done.Reed is suggesting folks look at more than one alternative. Cathy Gillentine is a Daily News columnist. She may be reached at cathy.gillentine@comcast.net. Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. 