As retired MIT professor Noam Chomsky has noted, Trump’s actions as president have been “extremely destructive” to the people of the United States and the world. During the past four months, Trump has also proved unfit to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 1 million U.S. residents have contracted the virus, and more than 60,000 have died. The emergency closure of most businesses has reduced the spread of infection but thrown 30 million people out of work and shrunk the economy by almost 5 percent in the first quarter of the year.
Trump has utterly failed to address the worst public health crisis in a century and an economic crisis that may become worse than the Great Depression. As the editors of The Boston Globe have written, “Much of the suffering and death was preventable.” They are right — Trump is guilty of “a colossal failure of leadership” and “has blood on his hands.”
Sycophants in the government, Fox News and the streets are losing the battle for public opinion. A new Emerson College poll found 51 percent of the public disapprove of Trump’s actions on the COVID crisis while only 39 percent approve.
Trump’s misdeeds here are grave. In 2018, he approved the disbanding of most of the National Security Council’s pandemic response team. In 2019, he ignored a Council of Economic Advisers report that a pandemic could kill 500,000 people and wreck the economy.
As The Washington Post has reported, even after Trump learned of the COVID outbreak in China in early January 2020, he disregarded adviser Peter Navarro’s memos on the threat and warnings by intelligence agencies in a dozen classified briefings. For two months, our country “was beset by denial and dysfunction as the coronavirus raged.”
People began dying from COVID weeks before the first official disclosure on Feb. 28. At the time, Trump stated the virus “is going to disappear.” On March 9, he compared COVID to “the common flu.” The next day he said, “Just stay calm. It will go away.”
On March 29, he claimed that if COVID deaths do not exceed 200,000, “we all, together, have done a very good job.”
As Columbia University economist Jeffrey Sachs has written, the epidemic “went out of control in this country” because Trump did virtually nothing between early January and mid-March.
Trump has abdicated his responsibility for ensuring there is adequate testing, personal protective equipment and ventilators. He has not acted to protect disproportionately affected communities of color. He has promoted the use of drugs with no demonstrated benefits for COVID patients.
He has cut funding for the World Health Organization, restricted the export of medical supplies to several countries and fostered anti-Asian racism by blaming China for the virus.
Trump’s current efforts to reopen non-essential businesses and restart the economy before COVID is contained could endanger many more lives. The fact that he prioritizes stock market recovery and his reelection prospects above the country’s well-being is yet another compelling reason to get him out of the White House.
