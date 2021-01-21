In 2020, millions of Facebook and Twitter users posted media stories about Hunter Biden’s questionable business dealings with communist China. The posts were routinely labeled as something akin to “fake news” or removed entirely. Why were the stories controversial or debatable?
The Financial Times, in Biden’s second term, wrote about the China deal and questioned how Hunter was able to secure a deal that global financial powerhouses, such as JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs, had been after for years.
Recent revelations about the deal’s impropriety include evidence such as video, text messages, emails and first-person testimony by the CEO of Hunter’s company. Still, social media platforms did what they could to erase any mention of the deal and most labeled it as a Russian disinformation campaign.
As a test, at the end of December, I went onto my Facebook page and posted “President Trump is a Russian agent. The Mueller report proved it.”
The falsity of that post is unquestioned. Yet Facebook let it stand without any accompanying fact-check or warning. A sign of things to come?
Last week the social media giants effectively erased the accounts of thousands of users that aligned themselves with President Donald Trump. It can’t be coincidence that their actions were taken less than 48 hours after the Democrats gained control of both houses of Congress — thereby insulating them from congressional hearings like those held by the Republicans last November. Government oversight of Silicon Valley is about to take a two-year nap.
But Facebook, Twitter, Apple, and Google (owner of YouTube) own their technology platforms and can choose, within the boundaries of current law, who can use it. Any manifestation of their political bias isn’t a First Amendment issue.
At the same time, there’s something unfair about all of this. That isn’t just my opinion. In early October of 2020, the website Blind asked its users, all verified tech employees, the following question: “Is there an anti-conservative bias in tech?”
Over 1,200 tech employees answered. Seventy-one percent answered “Yes” despite one of the choices being “not purposefully.”
Between last week’s purge of conservative voices and the Blind poll, the question of bias in the technology sector is closed to debate.
How will Republican leadership respond?
If I were still a city councilman or a Texas state representative or state senator, I know exactly what I would do. I would copy what the Democrats did when they wanted to address climate change or gun violence.
Years ago, Democratic states and cities demanded, and wrote into law, that their pension investments, or employee retirement plan choices, be divested of options that could contribute to global warming or gun violence.
Texas’ state and local officials should adopt “Citizens Against Technology Tyranny” legislation and divest their pension holdings and employee retirement plan investment options of securities issued by companies which stifle speech that would normally be protected from government suppression.
Sic semper tyrannis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.