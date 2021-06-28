Among the latest batch of television commercials puzzling onlookers is an ad for THREE, which apparently is some kind of insurance for businesses.
There’s another, where a woman taking a shower receives a mass of breakfast cereal coming out of the shower head. It says it’s for GoPuff. I don’t know what GoPuff is. I may never find out.
One I enjoy is when food becomes a turntable, and a stream of mustard provides the stylus. That’s for Oscar Mayer, and that I understand.
Do you enjoy the people wearing clothes that match their background? Striped clothes on striped lawn chairs. A flowered outfit in front of a matching flowered wall; this illustrated people coming out of camouflage and showing their skin, healed from psoriasis.
I like the whispery voice in the eyeglasses commercial that says, “We’ve got your back. And your face.”
I think we older folks like the commercial with the wood-paneled station wagon and the dial-able wall-mounted phone.
I hope you’ve also noted a note from the past concerning using peanut butter to get gum out of a child’s hair. Listen fast.
Included in the current crop of ads are several songs we like to sing, which remind us of other songs we like to sing.
One of my favorites is now promoting Applebee’s, a good place to eat. It used to be the song connected for years with “Cheers,” a good place to drink. It’s the song promoting “where everybody knows your name,” and I might suppose that’s as true of the café as it is of the saloon.
My favorite Applebee’s is in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where my oldest grandson took his father and me to supper on the day the child graduated from high school. We made a special trip for that, and it was worth it.
Another commercial song I like is, “I’ll do anything, just anything, for you.” It accompanies a long, long commercial featuring dogs, birds, snakes and fish and promotes the good things done for pets by PetSmart — a fun- to-watch promotion.
Best of all is “You are My Sunshine.” They sing the whole song, accompanied by many pictures. It goes with a plug for a diabetes medicine. Hard to make that connection. But “You are My Sunshine” is a song that takes me way back to summer camp and a dozen others we sang as children like, “When You Wore a Tulip” and “Someone’s in the Kitchen with Dinah.”
Years ago, when I went to national conventions, it was customary at the final party for the dance band to play the songs of all the states represented while the people of that state stood and sang.
Invariably, when it was our turn, the band played, “The Eyes of Texas” and everybody sang. Apparently, there were never any Aggies in attendance. Thinking back, I realize how ridiculous this was.
Anyway, at the ending of “The Eyes,” many singers continued the Gabriel blowing his horn with Dinah blow your horn, Dinah blow your horn and ended with “Someone’s in the Kitchen with Dinah.”
Some of you have to remember that.
