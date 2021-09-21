Back in the 19th century, Texas was awash in vigilante groups. Modeled after the Texas Rangers, they embarked on a decades-long campaign of ethnic cleansing of indigenous peoples in the western territory.
Thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court, the state is now unleashing another wave of newly minted bounty hunters — this time on women.
The Supreme Court has let stand the Lone Star State’s latest attack on women — a law that criminalizes abortion after six weeks, before most women realize they’re pregnant, with no exceptions for rape or incest.
The new law also incentivizes ordinary citizens to hunt down and sue anyone who helps a woman defy the ban with a minimum payoff of $10,000.
Since Roe v. Wade in 1973, abortion has been legal in the United States up to the time of viability, meaning when the fetus can survive on its own outside of the womb, about six months into the pregnancy.
The Texas statute is a clear violation of Roe and would probably be declared unconstitutional if the state were the entity hunting down women. But the law skirts the problem by delegating that job to the new vigilantes, who will be the enforcers.
Citizens are authorized to bring frivolous lawsuits and the threat of $10,000 fines to those caught “aiding and abetting” abortions for women past the six-week mark. The bounty hunters don’t even have to be Texans — anybody in the United States can bring such a suit.
To be clear, the court’s action in letting the Texas statute stand for now wasn’t a final ruling. What the justices did was refuse to stop enforcement because abortion providers trying to block the law didn’t properly address “complex and novel antecedent procedural questions.”
The Supremes said they could try again with “procedurally proper challenges to the Texas law.”
There’s a slim chance that it could be found unconstitutional in a future ruling, but a timetable is unknown. If and until that happens, the de facto overturning of Roe v. Wade remains in place, and anti-choice zealots in states like Florida and South Carolina are already working on ways to copy the Texas strategy.
In 1989, when the Supreme Court first opened the way for state restrictions, Justice Harry Blackmun warned: “For today, the women of the nation still retain the liberty to control their destinies. But the signs are evident and very ominous, and a chill wind blows.”
In its next term, which starts in October, the Supreme Court is set to decide whether Roe should be overruled in a Mississippi case — a law banning most abortions after 15 weeks currently blocked by lower courts.
Back in Texas, a bill defining all abortions as murder punishable by death has already been debated once in the legislature. It didn’t pass, but there’s no reason to think it’s off the table. And for now, vigilantes appear eager to start their work.
A chill wind indeed.
(1) comment
The Supreme Court has let stand the Lone Star State’s protection of the pre-born. God is smiling.[beam]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.