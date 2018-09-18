Diaper Need Awareness Week, which is Monday through Sept. 30, is an initiative of the National Diaper Bank Network created to mobilize efforts to help make a difference in the lives of the nearly 5.2 million babies in the United States ages 3 and younger, who live in poor or low-income families.
Diaper need is a silent crisis in the United States. Diapers are a basic need for children, as essential to their health and well-being as food and shelter. Research shows that 1 in 3 low-income families do not have the diapers they need to keep babies clean, dry and healthy. Government assistance programs, including food stamps and Women, Infants, and Children, do not provide funding for diapers, which can cost as much as $100 per month.
The Galveston Diaper Bank partners with local organizations to provide diapers through their parenting classes, job training, education programs and food pantries. Our newest initiative, Diapers for Daycare, provides diapers and wipes to the babies and toddlers of low-income families enrolled in seven Galveston child care centers, serving 134 families. We distributed over 300,000 diapers last year, and are well on our way to our goal of 500,000 for 2018.
We are able to accomplish these tasks thanks to the support of local civic and religious organizations, community-spirited individuals, and generous grants from the Moody Permanent Endowment Fund, Harris and Eliza Kempner Fund, First Presbyterian Outreach Fund, Yaga’s Children Fund, the national network and Moody Foundation. We especially want to thank the many volunteers who work tirelessly each week to support our mission, and board members Angela Brown, Lauren Scott, Dr. Sandra Herrera, Erin McEldowney and Callie Walker, who dedicate themselves to raising awareness and expanding our outreach.
As we celebrate our fifth anniversary, we have planned several events to raise awareness of diaper need, such as a Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Chili’s, 501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and older, and $5 for ages 12 and younger. There also will be a fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 25 at Yaga’s Café, 2314 Strand St. The restaurant will donate 10 percent of the evening’s proceeds to the diaper bank.
Last, but not least, the Bottoms Up for Babies! fundraiser will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at Bienville Social, 323 23rd St. Guests will enjoy an evening of delicious chef-curated food bites and beverages, and help us to celebrate our fifth anniversary. Raffle tickets costing $10 are available for a chance to win a Sunday brunch at Hotel Galvez and Spa, the Best of Galveston courtesy of the Galveston Convention and Visitors Bureau, admission to many of Galveston’s finest attractions, and wonderful prizes from local restaurants, gift shops and boutiques.
We hope you will join us. For information about the above events or helping with our efforts to end diaper need, please visit www.galvestondiaperbank.org, or email galvestondiaperbank@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.