In recognition of National Police Week and in support of their service to our communities, I’d like to express appreciation, as well as my discontent.
It’s unconscionable and extremely illogical for me to think for one moment that a movement to encourage defunding or even the eliminating of law enforcement could ever sustain itself.
Not only would you have no order, but instead a generated authoritarian way of life with the National Guard and curfews every night. And not the kind you see on the evening news, restrained by ordinance and doing very little.
I agree that we need reform where it’s most needed in regard to illicit conduct, corruption and discriminatory abuse. Yes. But a society completely void of law and order?
I say, improve, not remove. It’s an ideology similar to taking competitive economics out of our free enterprise system. Just looking at this reveals a dark and familiar Marxist platform.
Without law and order with a stable economy, there’s only one other alternative. Chaos and anarchy. Period. No jobs, no security and no protection, from the desperate, afraid and confused, who would be a growing population of homeless and starving.
The most honest mother or father will lie, cheat, steal and even worse, if driven to survival, and break any law to feed their child.
When focused on our common human interests and needs, it’s the simple basics that we share with each other that allows open-mindedness to develop compromising solutions.
Good officers always answer the 911 calls for all citizens. Even those who hate them in the same way that God loves everyone.
For officers who embrace honor and duty, policing is unconditional and unbiased. It’s not only about funding, but largely about incentives and morale. When we feel respected, we likely give respect. When we give love, we will likely get love back.
There are roughly 900,000 sworn law enforcement officers now serving more than 332 million people in the United States. How can they all be racist and corrupt? Where’s the judicious thinking to take away the very help that we need?
The suggestion of replacing police officers with psychologists and social workers to only apply reasoning methods and techniques when dealing with violent psychosis under the influence of PCP is irrational. Even tasers are useless. One cannot reason with the unreasonable.
One possible solution could be to have psychologists and social workers facilitating classes in police training to incorporate more behavioral understanding.
