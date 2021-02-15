On Jan. 6, we all witnessed something that hasn’t happened since 1814. The Capitol was ransacked and defaced by enemies to the United States. The flag of traitors to our nation and a modern symbol of the darkest depths of hatred was displayed in the seat of our republic’s governance.
Our lawmakers were besieged by an angry mob that sought to murder the vice president and other members of Congress. These terrorists murdered a Capitol police officer, caused the death of two others, and injured over 140 officers.
When it was all over, five Americans were dead, a president was impeached for inciting the mob, and 199 representatives sided with domestic terrorism.
There’s a saying that history repeats itself. Although, logically that’s impossible, there’s evidence currently playing out in real time, that if left unchecked, will make that statement true. Today, we’re one year into the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and millions of Americans have been infected and over 460,000 are sadly no longer with us.
A little over 100 years ago, we were in the middle of a world flu pandemic known as the Spanish flu that infected tens of millions and killed millions. Without a coordinated nationwide effort, COVID-19 could very well be a repeat of what we’ve seen.
That pandemic wasn’t the only major event at that time. The rise of Adolf Hitler and right-wing nationalism occurred then as well. As a matter of fact, 1922 was the year of Hitler’s failed coup, with supporters including veterans and lawmakers.
As I stated, we all witnessed the coup attempt by supporters and at the direction of Donald Trump. The supporters of this coup revealed themselves with their continued objection of the election certification after the Capitol was retaken from the terrorists.
This entire violent attempt to stop the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris didn’t end with their inauguration. Last week, the House took action to eject a freshman member from her committee appointments for her continued spouting of blatant lies, violent rhetoric and suggesting the murder of opposition party leaders.
The Republican Party could’ve made a stand against hate; only 11 did. You may ask, was my representative one that had the courage to hold their colleague to a higher standard? Did my representative stand up for our republic and Constitution?
Sadly, the answer is no. This is the time we must ask ourselves if we will learn from history and take the necessary steps to avoid repeating it.
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber must resign for his support of the insurrectionists and their ideals, but we know he will not. So, I choose to take a stand.
My name is Mikal D. Williams. I’m officially announcing my candidacy to be your Texas Congressional District 14 representative. Go to electmikalwilliams.com and read about my vision for our district. You deserve a representative that honors the Constitution and works for every constituent, and not one that sides with sedition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.