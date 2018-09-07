Since 1914, the Galveston Art League has given back to the community by promoting visual arts and art education. Area residents can reciprocate by attending the league’s annual gala from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 6 in the San Luis Resort Grand Ballroom, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston.
Themed “An Evening of Art & Music,” the event celebrates the collaboration of art and musical organizations in the Galveston County area. Honorees are the Galveston Symphony Orchestra, Galveston College Community Chorale, Galveston Heritage Chorale, and Sparky Koerner’s Jazz Ensemble. In addition to fine dining, the gala will have music by Sparky’s Jazz Express, live and silent auctions, and a raffle. Local TV personality Don Nelson will serve as the master of ceremonies.
Proceeds support the nonprofit league’s operating budget. The league’s community outreach — Saturday workshops, children’s classes, competitions, and exhibits of regional artists’ works — is crucial today, considering that exposure to art is limited by public schools’ tight budgets.
You might think, “I’m not a gala-type person” or “I don’t have the right clothes.” Those notions flitted through my mind, but I was assured by past attendees that it’s a relaxed evening and that a nice blouse over black slacks will do — although if you want to dress to the nines, you’re welcome to.
I can easily justify my $150 ticket based on the enrichment I’ve reaped from the Art League. So far I’ve taken two workshops: one that taught do-it-yourself picture framing and another on painting a landscape in pastels. And for years I’ve had fun visiting — especially during ArtWalk — Art League galleries in Galveston and Texas City.
It’s always my friends’ and family’s favorite stop during ArtWalk, and we’re not alone: The Galveston Art League recently received The Galveston County Daily News’ Reader’s Choice Award as Best Art Gallery. That’s because the artwork is enticing, diverse, and affordable. Even when we were tourists, before buying our home on the island in 2015, my husband and I went out of our way to stop by and ogle the photography, paintings, art glass, jewelry, and more. We’re always curious about each month’s new displays on the walls and shelves.
To maintain its galleries and mission, the Art League depends on the gala, memberships ($35 a year and up), contributions, entry fees for juried competitions, workshop tuition and commissions from sales. Nonmonetary support comes from volunteers’ hours staffing the galleries, organizing shows and competitions, hanging artwork, editing the newsletter and updating its website.
I paid my first membership dues in late 2017, and quickly began volunteer service, helping with public relations, marketing, and advertising. And now I’ll attend the annual gala, another way I — and everyone — can help the Art League. I’ll also bid on gala auction items, which range from original artwork and gift cards to a week at a Colorado condo.
For tickets and information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com.
