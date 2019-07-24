Hi Orf, what’s up?
I have been thinking about President Donald Trump’s promise to drain the swamp. He knew what to do by bringing in folks from his campaign that would be indicted for or convicted of felonies.
Wait a minute, Sean Hannity told us those were process crimes.
What did Hannity mean by process crimes? These men committed bank fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy against the United States.
But at least the president has fired the Deep State.
Do you mean the FBI Director James Comey and Associate Director Andrew McCabe? He also fired at least five people he hired: Anthony Scaramucci, Omarosa Manigault Newman, David J. Shulkin, Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson, and his favorite Alabamian, Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Sessions had to go. He couldn’t indict Hillary Clinton.
Neither could Attorney General William Barr.
Well, sometimes people deserve to be fired, even very good people.
Of course there are the 14 people Trump hired and then forced out of office, including the Secretary of Health and Human Services, and most recently, the Secretary of Labor. While United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Alexander Acosta couldn’t even convict a child sex trafficker.
OK, but there are still a lot of very fine people.
You might be right, but 29 of these fine people have resigned for a lot of reasons. Among those fleeing the administration, we have White House press secretaries, one of whom lied on day two in office about Inauguration Day crowd size. He had to resign to apologize at the Emmys.
What do you expect from a corrupt press?
We have National Security advisers and White House staff members fleeing the swamp. Worst of all, cabinet secretaries and assistants have left the country in the hands of interims. These include the Environmental Protection Agency Administrator, U.N. Ambassador, Secretary of Interior, Secretary of Defense, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Air Force Secretary, Administrator of Small Business Administration, and Homeland Security Secretary. As a result our government is in the hands of unvetted novices. I guess that matches the president’s level of experience and expertise.
Compare this to President Barack Obama. There have been only two convictions in his administration, both of generals for national security violations.
But Presidents Trump and Vladimir Putin have assured us of fair elections without interference.
The 2016 “fair election” led to indictments for campaign interference by 13 Russian civilians, three Russian organizations, and 13 Russian intelligence officers. These enemies of the U.S. cannot be tried since they will not be extradited. President Putin explained to our feckless president that under the American system of justice a person is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court. It follows the Russians are innocent of interfering with the election.
Trump is another swampy Republican president in the tradition of Andrew Johnson, Teapot Dome Warren Harding, Watergate Richard Nixon, and Iran-Contra Ronald Reagan. Reagan even sold arms to Iran.
Should we impeach President Trump?
No, let him finish draining the swamp he built and vote him out of office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.