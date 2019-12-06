The Port of Galveston is finally headed in the right direction.
Its board of trustees now talks about the port owing the city a return on the value of the port’s assets.
This is a remarkable change and really good news.
Profitable businesses create jobs. Profitable businesses change to meet new challenges.
Businesses that live off subsidizes create neither jobs nor profits. When circumstances change, they seek a larger subsidy. And, yes, the exemptions from ad valorem tax and from the obligation to pay a return to capital are subsidizes.
Subsidizing business and thus jobs with below market rents will, in the long term, create neither jobs nor profits, but will engender an ethos of inefficiency. Eighty years have proved this. And, anyway, why should those who rent from or work at the Port be subsidized by the rest of us.
It’s not that the port has had 80 years of bad management. Many of its managers and board were extremely competent, but they were bedeviled by a problem with no solution — trying to create a profit in the cargo business while offering below market rents and above market wages.
The genius of the current board members is that they have realized that this box into which they were placed is an illusion. Their loyalty is owed not to the Port’s tenants or their employees or to the cargo business, but to all the residents of Galveston: the solution to the problem, is not cargo, but profits.
Once an illusion is gone, it’s really gone.
The port is at a crucial time: It has the potential to develop area east of 25th Street into retail, hotel and entertainment venues in combination with one or more cruise ship terminals. It’s time the port acted strategically and negotiated with foresight from a position of strength.
The millions of dollars of deferred maintenance that have resulted from the port’s emphasis on cargo operations and job creation aren’t an illusion. As tempting as it would be for the city to begin collecting a large cash return of the port’s profits, the city will see a higher return if it reinvests most of those dollars in the port’s infrastructure. But there is the danger that the funds will once more just be subsumed and forgotten.
A sensible solution would be to use an accounting entry to treat them as payment from the Port to the city, returned to the Port as a loan. The Port would reinvest the profits and each year the city would receive a return in the form of interest and amortization. This will keep the Port on its toes while giving it with the capital required to address its infrastructure needs. But at some point, the city must get the profits.
The port has turned a very important corner. It needs to think strategically and act positively.
