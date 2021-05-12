First of all, if the entire populations of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador came here, it would be only 1 in 10, 10 percent, of us. That’s a lot, but not a devastating happening, and, in any case, isn’t likely to happen. I’m sure, just like you and I, that they really don’t want to leave home. So, let’s not panic over a minor potential problem.
And, by the way, if it did happen, the other 90 percent of us are actually all immigrants already here. Remember, a long, long time ago when many of our ancestors got here, they didn’t do it legally via any U.S. law.
Ever think about the difference between you and an illegal immigrant? You didn’t choose your parents or your place of birth; luck did; we’re all the same except for luck.
And about blame; remember the Bible story. Adam blamed Eve for making him eat the fruit. That’s where we got that “blame it on someone else” human trait. First out of the mouth of many so-called leaders is someone else is responsible. It’s a rare occasion when one of them “first out of their mouth” will say let’s fix it and this is how.
I, however, will say, let’s fix it and here’s how. Being an engineer, I’m trained to solve problems by first determining the root cause.
The root cause of immigration, as we’re concerned with here, is extremely unfavorable homeland conditions. I believe that most people aren’t really interested in living in another country, but it’s that or starve. I like the United States, Texas and Texas City.
I could live anywhere, but there’s nothing unfavorable here to cause me to emigrate.
The people in the subject countries are in serious trouble; few jobs, farms failing and their leaders are either corrupt or helpless in solving their problems before they starve. A starving person isn’t concerned with U.S. immigration laws; he or she is simply trying to survive; you and I would do the same.
So, up front, let’s build a wall and if that doesn’t work let’s blame the president. Of course, the wall is a symptom treatment; nothing to do with any solution. Remember a few years back when I said the wall was a joke and waste of money? Did you see, recently, a 3-year-old baby coming over the wall?
I don’t know in detail how to fix all their problems, but I do know that if their problems aren’t fixed, they will starve or emigrate. So, the solution to our immigration problem is to help solve their dire problems.
What about supporting businesses that could benefit from the low-cost labor there? Would it really hurt to have some Walmart products come from these countries instead of China? How about sending an agriculture expert that can help with low-water crops?
We can solve the immigration problem (with the same wall we have on the Canadian border) and it’s the right thing to do. Our vice president is already thinking like this. Support or blame?
(1) comment
Oh so you think America can just take care of the world huh? This stuff you are talking about has been tried already but to no avail! In the mean time we have many Americans young, and old, along with Veterans sleeping on the streets of this nation, and NOBODY is remotely trying to help them! Think I'm lying, stoll up to Houston, LA, or San Francisco! My bible tells me if you fail to take care of your own, especially those of your own household, you are more wicked than and Infidel ( Sinner ).
1 Timothy 5:8.
This nation, cannot police the world, and neither can it support the world! I'm not saying we should not help, we all should do that! I know that a great deal of my wealth goes to Missionaries around the world through my church and through my personal missionaries to Guatemala and Nicaragua! I would urge everybody to do their part but to think one nation can take care of the world's poor is going to far! I dont care what that sign on the Statue Of Liberty says! We have immigration laws on the books, but they are NOT FOLLOWED! A workable solution to immigration can be had here, but the problem is.... politicians don't want to solve the immigration problems and many people knows this to be true!
