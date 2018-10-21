Traumatic brain injury is a major cause of injury, death and health care costs in the United States.
Traumatic brain injury is caused by falls, especially among the elderly and young children, vehicle crashes, assaults and sports injuries. The health care costs and economic loss are enormous.
Emergency room visits, hospitalization, and rehabilitation programs are required for any thousands of patients every year, yet our prevention efforts fall very short of the need for more effective ways to decrease traumatic brain injury.
Even when victims of traumatic brain injury survive their initial injuries and receive emergency medical care, they don’t receive the adequate follow-up care that they need. Unfortunately, there’s a large population of survivors whose needs and rights are not properly protected.
Dr. Joseph Fins, a physician and medical ethicist from Cornell University Medical School, has interviewed a thousand families who have a family member with a traumatic brain injury who has not received adequate care. All too often such patients don’t receive adequate rehabilitation and are instead transferred to nursing homes that are ill equipped to meet those patients’ needs.
Fins has documented the plight of such patients in his recent book, “Rights Come to Mind.” He presents a powerful and moving account of why traumatic brain injury patients not only don’t get the treatment that they need, but are also deprived of their civil rights.
Fins on Wednesday will deliver the Robert and Russell Moody Lecture and will explore the legal, ethical and social responsibilities that should be met for patients with these injuries.
This lecture will not only inform listeners, but it will also explain why failure to meet the needs of patients with traumatic brain injury is a violation of their civil rights.
This is a topic that every adult, parent and child needs to not only hear about, but also help to promote prevention and to restore the rights and meet the needs of traumatic brain injury patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.