President Jimmy Carter’s 1978 budget targeted the wealthy by increasing taxes on first-class airfares, new yacht sales, club memberships and business entertainment. Two years later, America’s unemployment rate increased by 25 percent and the gross domestic product percentage growth cratered by over 50 percent.
Hundreds of boat builders, most family owned, went bankrupt. Restaurants, mostly family owned, that relied on tax-deductible business lunches saw those revenues evaporate.
That was also the year President Carter signed the Airline Deregulation Act, effectively closing the Civil Aeronautics Board. The board was created in 1938 and regulated airline fares, routes, schedules and eventually the size of the sandwiches provided to travelers.
The deregulation effort began when President Richard Nixon’s Council of Economic Advisers determined the board’s regulations had the effect of fixing prices and stifling competition.
Airline deregulation gained more traction during President Gerald Ford’s administration. Sen. Ted Kennedy led the Senate Judiciary Committee in hearings addressing the anti-trust aspects of the airline industry.
The resulting Airline Deregulation Act increased competition, decreased prices and increased passenger air travel by orders of magnitude. The manufacturing and service sectors that supported the airline industry experienced a historic expansion.
The clear lesson, learned for the Nth time, is that unnecessary regulations force an inefficient distribution of an economy’s capital — both financial and human.
Not all regulations are bad though.
Lacking government regulations, some would risk harming our environment or consumers in exchange for personal profit.
Additionally, regulations that mandate transparency benefit us individually and collectively.
President Donald Trump’s administration is pressuring Chinese companies to comply with U.S. corporate audit requirements or face de-listing on U.S. stock exchanges.
The poster child for this action is Luckin Coffee — but by no means is it alone.
Last year Luckin Coffee, known as “China’s Starbucks,” debuted on the Nasdaq market after two years of operations. The initial public offering went well. Wall Street and Luckin Coffee’s owners collected over $500 million from American investors.
Less than a year later the stock plunged over 75 percent when news broke that their books had been cooked. Investors lost big. Wall Street investment bankers kept their fees.
Transparency and fair competition are trademarks of a free market. Subsidies, inequitable trade deals and fraudulent or opaque information harm America’s prosperity.
History shows us that when government action distorts a market’s price discovery mechanism, more harm than good results. This is especially true at the local level where the term “economic development” is routinely employed to disguise crony capitalism.
Lastly, it’s hard to justify government- guaranteed student loans. The subsidy distorts an education’s financial value — leading to millions suffering from a financial burden that they were coerced into with the promise that future earnings would more than compensate them for.
If the government wants to fix the education industry and benefit our future workforce, stop subsidizing its earnings and demand transparency for a student’s potential future earnings.
RIP Dr. Walter Williams.
Editor’s note: Economist Walter Williams died Dec. 1.
