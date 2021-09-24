Most politicians of every party have always been guilty of hyperbole, omission of facts and some of just outright lying.
But the last five years have become shockingly extraordinary when it comes to the mendacity of political rhetoric. And the majority of Americans are sick and tired of it.
No, both major political parties aren’t to blame. This began in 2015 with Trump’s campaign and continues today, spreading like a malignancy throughout all levels of Republican leadership and campaigns.
Just like the spread of COVID-19, this plague of mass deception belongs to the Republican Party. They own both but given the blatant tribalism that has replaced democratic debate, they will never own up to it. Mitch McConnell has made that crystal clear.
We must now slosh through the killing fields of truth to rescue democracy. This isn’t just lying. This is nuclear gaslighting and is as dangerous to our democracy as nuclear fallout is to our health. Republican politicians must answer for this travesty at the polls.
But that won’t be easy given the voter restriction laws recently passed in a number of Republican-controlled states and of course radical gerrymandering. And Texas leads the way —not only with voter suppression but also with allowing the spread of COVID-19.
We’re all familiar with the saying, “actions speak louder than words.” Lack of action also speaks just as loudly. Both follow an agenda, a plan, a goal. It’s important to ask what the agenda is for the Republican governors such as Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis dictating autocratic rules against mask and vaccine mandates, especially in public schools.
The results were predictable; large numbers of children and school employees are getting sick, schools are shutting down, and hospitals cannot accommodate the ill, including non-COVID patients.
So, if the results were and are predictable, what’s their agenda? Surely they have an outcome in mind other than increasing COVID-19 infections and deaths, shutting down schools and businesses and clogging up most intensive care units in their states. Surely. What could they possibly gain from that?
We’re protecting freedom and individual choice, many of those governors proclaim (except for women’s control of their bodies and lives, of course). That’s not leadership. That’s cowardice. That’s shameless fealty to the Trump base.
Is that really the hill they want to die on? Sacrificing the well-being and prosperity of their communities, front-line workers, school children, their parents and teachers? Waving the flag of freedom while they stomp on the majority’s freedom to protect themselves and their loved ones? And to what end? Reelection?
That’s downright evil. That’s the result of the tyranny of the minority and that flag’s not going to flap much longer. The Democrats in Washington need to grow a spine and pass the laws that will protect our democracy from the “Make America Great Again” Republican agenda and the majority needs to get out and vote. That flag is coming down. We’re sick and tired of it. Literally.
(2) comments
James Templer's guest column reminds me of a dog chasing his own tail.
Never have I read an article so filled with this much partisan bluster and not a scintilla of a supporting facts. This invective nonsensical hyperventilated compilation isn't worthy of a thoughtful shredding.
