The guest editorial by the Dallas Morning News editorial board (“Dallas Morning News on cutting skyrocketing property tax bills,” The Daily News, June 4) is particularly relevant to Galveston County homeowners.
I wholeheartedly agree that the Texas property tax system entails a “complicated and often confusing set of laws, policies and procedures,” which exacerbates the determination of appraised value and the applicable tax rates.
However, there are certain remedies available to homeowners that protest their tax bills and satisfy all of the requisite procedural requirements. First, homeowners must timely protest their tax bills to the Galveston Central Appraisal District by filing a Notice of Protest.
Next, at their discretion, homeowners may meet informally with district representatives immediately before their scheduled Appraisal Review Board hearing. If the homeowner is unable to resolve the appraised value issue, they must present their case to the board.
In residential value cases, the board typically renders an oral decision at the hearing and subsequently sends its Order of Determination by certified mail.
Homeowners then have 60 days from their receipt of the order to either file a lawsuit in the district court, appeal to the State Office of Administrative Hearings or file a request for binding arbitration.
Why is binding arbitration a more favorable remedy to homeowners? Simply because arbitration is cheaper than litigation, generates a more prompt resolution, can be handled by a homeowner without hiring an attorney or a property tax consultant and results in a binding and final decision that cannot be appealed.
How does a homeowner commence arbitration? The process is quite simple: The homeowner merely files a Request For Binding Arbitration, submits the requisite $450 to $500 deposit by certified check or money order payable to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, encloses a copy of the board’s order and mails these documents to the appraisal district before the 60-day deadline.
The comptroller handles the administrative procedures of assigning an arbitrator from its registry. The deposit is used by the comptroller to pay the arbitrator’s fee (which ranges from $400 for residential homestead to $1,500 for commercial property), with $50 of the deposit retained by the comptroller as its administrative fee.
If the homeowner prevails in the arbitration, defined as the arbitrator’s determination that the appraised value is “nearer” the homeowner’s opinion of appraised value than the board’s value in its order, the homeowner receives a refund of the entire deposit, less the $50 comptroller’s fee, and CAD is responsible for paying the arbitrator’s fee. If the district prevails, the homeowner’s deposit, less the $50 fee, is used to pay the arbitrator.
Homeowners unsuccessful in reducing appraised values before the district should seriously consider requesting binding arbitration.
