As we pause to observe what has come to be known as Juneteenth, we do so in the midst of a number of national crises. This observance is unique to African Americans because June 19, 1865, is the day that we received word of our emancipation from slavery in Texas.
We, as communities, hold annual festivals to celebrate, especially in the South. However, in this year 2020, because of the pandemics that this entire country is experiencing (coronavirus, social unrest, joblessness, homelessness, etc.), celebrations and festivals will be limited.
We, Americans, purportedly live in the United States of America. If that is true, why are we referred to as “blue and red states?” Former President Barack Obama stated emphatically that these United States are neither red nor blue — they are the United States. I prefer that explanation because it states what it should be.
Yet, we live in a time when our legislative bodies retreat to their Republican or Democratic corners as they work. Since the American taxpayers are paying their salaries, does the money with which we pay them change colors?
There has been only one war fought on the soil of America. During this war, the Civil War, Americans fought Americans as some states left the United States. When the encounter began, the opposing forces flew separate flags. After the bloody encounter ended, in my opinion, the one original flag of the United States that flew when the Constitution was ratified should have been left to fly over the land.
At the time of the war, the United States had a strong leader with great character and who possessed the ability to express empathy and a sense of purpose for the human race. Today, we certainly could use a strong leader who is capable of feeling the need to discuss the coronavirus, rate of death in our country or something as simple as wearing a mask for protection from the virus in a manner that does not divide citizens.
We need a leader; our country is broken and polarized on every level. What we have at this time is a “Divider in Chief.”
We are experiencing terrible problems in many cities with police officers killing black males and females. However, the cities of Texas City and La Marque continue to move forward with interrelationships between our police departments, West-end Ministers and Leaders Alliance, and our community citizenry. We have been meeting monthly for more than nine years with Chief Joe Stanton in Texas City and for the years since Chief Kirk Jackson has been in La Marque.
Do we still have problems? Yes. But we keep sharing, listening and seeking solutions to problems. Thank God for our leaders who work together as problem-solvers. We invite the community to come share thoughts and ideas with us during our monthly meetings when we reconvene.
Yes ma’am and sir, we believe in conversation and collaboration because it works. Please continue to pray for our country.
