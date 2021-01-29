The Galveston Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association is pleased to announce the arrival of the 10th annual Galveston Restaurant Week. This year, to provide adequate social distancing and safety precaution opportunities, the event will be offered for the entire month of February instead of the typical one to two weeks of deliciousness.
Galveston.com is hosting the event with sponsorships from the Galveston Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association, Del Papa Distributing, Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau, The Galveston County Daily News, Sysco Houston and Ben E. Keith.
The event will bring the island’s vibrant food scene to life for a full month of dining that will showcase the tastiest culinary gems Galveston has to offer.
More than 40 restaurants will participate in this year’s event, which is a once-a-year opportunity for diners to try top dishes on prix-fixe breakfast, lunch and dinner menus at attractive price points. Two- and three-course dinners will be priced between $20 and $35, while two-course lunches, breakfasts and brunches will cost between $10 and $20.
So, come out and join your friends and neighbors as they support Galveston’s local restaurant scene. Your tastebuds will thank you.
For more information on Galveston Restaurant Week and to view menus, visit www.galvestonrestaurantweek.com.
