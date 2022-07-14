A circle of young men and women stood on the beach near the shoreline. They were sandy and sweating, having just finished a surf swim, followed by calisthenics.
They each held a rescue tube awkwardly, a stark contrast with the practiced ease that you see with the working lifeguards. It is the first day of the lifeguard academy.
The training officer for the Beach Patrol was laying down the “rules” for how to care for, maintain and use the rescue tubes, or buoys as we call them informally.
“Before we talk about how to rescue someone with this piece of equipment, you need to know that it will keep you alive. You should have it with you at all times. This buoy is your best friend, and it will save your life each time you make a rescue.
“You should sleep with it, eat with it, and never be without it during the academy. It should be prepared the same way for each of you, each time it’s used. Without floatation, you are putting yourself at extreme risk and have a good chance of drowning while trying to save someone.”
The lifeguard candidates must have the rescue tubes with them everywhere they go. If one of them is caught without it, the candidate must do a prescribed number of pushups. To show solidarity and build a sense of teamwork, the entire group joins that person.
This tough love not only increases the strength needed to control panicky victims, but teaches that a chain is only as strong as the weakest link. So a mistake made by one person has a profound effect on the entire group.
Protecting 7 million swimmers annually is nothing to take lightly and it can’t be done without a huge amount of teamwork.
A lifeguard’s safety is dependent on the other guards and vice versa. By the end of their 100-hour course they form strong bonds and are part of the team.
Each guard wraps their tube the same way. They wind the rope around one end of it and tuck the strap into the wrapped-up rope with an end sticking out to form a sort of quick release. That way, each rescue tube of each guard is wrapped the same way each time it’s used.
Preparation of the rescue tube is a metaphor for an underlying philosophy for all rescue work. The unexpected will occur during an attempted save. The rescuers have to prepare themselves physically, mentally and emotionally beforehand.
They practice the skills and prepare the equipment. They are rested and clear-headed.
Something as small as a tangled buoy rope can be a big deal when adrenaline is flowing, and lives are at stake. If that can be prevented by proper preparation, it’s one less thing that can go wrong.
If as many variables that could lead to problems are committed to “muscle memory” beforehand, when the unexpected ones inevitably come up, the rescuer will not be overwhelmed, will deal with it on the fly and will make the save.
