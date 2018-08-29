How does one say “thank you” to all the sponsors, underwriters and supporters who put us “over the top” at our annual Wine and Dine Gala benefit for the M.I. Lewis Social Service Center?
Let me start by thanking our platinum sponsors: Mike and Peggy Armstrong, Betsy and Eddie Dues and McRee Ford. Gold sponsors: Judges Lonnie and Alison Cox and McLeod, Alexander, Power & Apffel P.C. Silver sponsors: AMOCO Federal Credit Union, College of the Mainland, Mackey Mechanical, Corporate Quality Printers, Judges Lonnie and Alison Cox (yes, they did two tables), Mainland Allergy Clinic and TXU Energy. And bronze sponsors: Jim and Carla Voelkel, Ernie and Kathy Deats, Moody National Bank and Network Cabling Services.
Then a big thanks to the underwriters: Mike and Peggy Armstrong, Linda Butler, Pee Wee and Jerry Bowen, Renee Casey, Crowder Deats Flower Shop, Michael Dale, Mitchell and Dianne Dale, Mary Dunbaugh, Harriett Engelke, H-E-B, Don and the Honorable Cheryl Johnson, Kroger, Bill and Genevieve McGarvey, Moody Gardens (Donita Brannon), and Jim and Probate Judge Kim Sullivan.
And thanks to the supporters who reserved tables for families and friends: Margaret Carney, Zo Curtis, Dickinson Volunteer Fire Department, Four Seasons/Shamarion Barber, Galveston County WCID No. 1, Terrence Kettler, Liggio’s Tire and Service Center, Leola McBride, Billy Patton, Red Diamond Realty, Reward Realty, Suanne Sparks, Cheryl Swint/Marcia Henry, United Way Galveston County Mainland, Woodforest Bank and The Daily News.
Also thanks to the generosity of the donors of the silent auction items: Lisa Alexander, Barbie Barich, Blue Bell Creameries, Dr. Greg Bonnen, Bill and Pat Bumpus, Renee Casey, Ken Clark, Coffee Connection, Crowder-Deats Flowers, Michael Dale, Mitchell and Dianne Dale, Joyce Davis, Deb Deats, Ernie and Kathy Deats, Dickinson Historical Society, Dickinson Police Department, Diane Doty, Eddie and Betsy Dues, The Fish Place, The Fitness Center at South Shore Harbor, Four Seasons, Cecil and Marcia Henry, Holy Trinity Stitch and Pray, It’s Sew Anny, Ruby Jackson, Keyworth Hardware, KILT, Charlotte Kohrs, Kroger, Beverly Kuhn, Betty Lessert, Liggio’s Tire & Service Center, Diane Magliolo, Kathleen McBride, Genevieve McGarvey, McLeold, Alexander, Power & Apffel PC, McRee Ford, Mayes Middleton, Susie Morgan, Ocean Star Offshore Drilling Rig Museum, David Paulisson, Quick Pawn, RV Centers of Texas, Space City Pawn, Suanne Sparks, Alice Swift, Target, Nancy Teichelman, Tina’s on the Strand, Uline, Becky Webster, Chris Sauer, Melissa Skipworth, Pam Glass Creations and Xi Nu Theta.
These and all our wonderful supporters and the fabulous committee who put it all together, made this event the perfect highlight to the start of a wonderful recovery year for the M.I. Lewis Social Service Center.
All we can say is “thank you” from the bottom of our hearts.
