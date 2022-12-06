On behalf of the Texas City–La Marque Community Advisory Council, we thank our community, industry, businesses, educators, the city of Texas City and the City Parks & Recreation staff for helping us “bounce back” in 2022.

Consider these facts: The Community Advisory Council began 30 years ago, in 1992, as the Community Advisory Panel using an “industry-led membership-based forum.” Then, 18 years ago, in 2004, the panel was restructured as the council using a unique model as an “industry-sponsored, community-driven forum.”

José Boix is coordinator of the Texas City–La Marque Community Advisory Council.

(1) comment

Charles Douglas

Mr. Boix! You deserve a lot of credit for working toward a better community on this mainland! I wouldn't say it if I didn't think it was true! Good work! 👍👍

You and Reverend Daniels are onto something by working to bring our communities, and agencies together ...working for a better tomorrow for all of us! May God's blessings and grace be on you and yours, through Christmas and into the New Year!

Report Add Reply

