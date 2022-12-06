On behalf of the Texas City–La Marque Community Advisory Council, we thank our community, industry, businesses, educators, the city of Texas City and the City Parks & Recreation staff for helping us “bounce back” in 2022.
Consider these facts: The Community Advisory Council began 30 years ago, in 1992, as the Community Advisory Panel using an “industry-led membership-based forum.” Then, 18 years ago, in 2004, the panel was restructured as the council using a unique model as an “industry-sponsored, community-driven forum.”
Our mission can be summed up like this: “Together, we can and should live in harmony while working to continuously improve our quality of life.”
Our main objective is to afford industry and residents the opportunity to exchange viewpoints, address issues of mutual interest and strive to develop an ongoing sense of mutual respect and trust.
Our 2022 programs were:
• “BWC Terminals–Introduction and Update,” by Adam Smith, BWC chief operating officer.
• “Galveston County Health District–New Air & Health Programs Update,” by Jennifer Thickitt, Air Program manager and lead risk assessor.
• “Texas City’s Shoal Point and Industrial Development,” by Garrett C. McLeod, Economic Development director.
• “Managing our Air Monitoring Network,” by John Sorkness, environmental scientist, Air Measurements and Compliance.
• “February 2022 Power Outage Explained,” by Chris Gerety, Texas-New Mexico Power Co. director of Engineering.
• “Air Quality Monitoring in Texas City after Power Outages, Storms, & Industrial Events,” by Bradley Flowers, principal scientist, Air Measurements and Compliance.
• “Texas City flood mitigation projects,” by Texas City’s Joe Tumbleson Jr., emergency manager/Homeland Security director and Jack Haralson, director of Public Works.
• “Valero Texas City Refinery Turnaround Project Overview,” by Cory Moss, vice president and general manager.
• “Upcoming Texas City ISD Bond,” by José Boix, TCISD Friends and council coordinator.
• “Marathon Petroleum: Introduction and Turnaround Project Overview,” by Dave Leaver, site leader.
• “Emergency Planning Community Right-to-Know Act Update” by Joe Tumbleson, Kristin Gauthier, deputy emergency management coordinator and Laura M. Norman, deputy emergency management coordinator.
Special 2022 thanks to our generous meal hosts: Eastman, Dow Texas City Operations, AirProducts/GC Ammonia, Marathon Petroleum, Valero and Ashland and all our program speakers.
And to the Valero refinery for always providing the meeting documents; the city of Texas City and the Nessler Center staff for the meeting rooms and equipment; Cathy Gillentine and The Galveston County Daily News for posting and reporting our programs.
This is your Community Advisory Council. Meetings are open to the community with dinner generously provided by our local businesses and industries. As such, we request attendance notification. We continue to have outstanding participation with about 80 to 90 attendees. Let’s hope and pray for another successful year in 2023.
During 2023 we will continue to meet 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 26, March 23, May 25, July 27, Sept. 28 and Nov. 16 in Captain Room at Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., Texas City.
Merry Christmas and a blessed, safe, healthy, peaceful and prosperous 2023.
José Boix is coordinator of the Texas City–La Marque Community Advisory Council.
(1) comment
Mr. Boix! You deserve a lot of credit for working toward a better community on this mainland! I wouldn't say it if I didn't think it was true! Good work! 👍👍
You and Reverend Daniels are onto something by working to bring our communities, and agencies together ...working for a better tomorrow for all of us! May God's blessings and grace be on you and yours, through Christmas and into the New Year!
