If I hadn’t been a journalist, would I have enjoyed being a law enforcement officer?
If I go by my favorite TV shows, I’d say yes. I’m a big fan of what some folks call “police procedurals.”
I have dozens of episodes of “Blue Bloods” taped to watch at a moment’s notice.
Some friends and I sit around talking about Jamie and Danny and Erin as if they were real people in our lives, so there are a lot of “Blood” fans out there.
I try never to miss any of the “NCIS” dramas, in either of their three locations. And I used to watch “CSI,” also located in three cities. I loved “Hill Street Blues,” and I pine for a reappearance by Detective Sipowitz.
In my heyday as a reporter I read lots of police reports, but they never quite measured up to the fake stuff. So I guess I’d not be a real cop.
I have, however, been reading lots of press releases from Texas Parks and Wildlife, and they have real appeal. So, I guess, were I to choose a new career, I’d be a game warden.
Fairly close to home, game wardens in Harris County got help from the University of Houston Clear Lake police when they were alerted to a suspicious person in a wooded part of the campus. They found a father and son, with a crossbow, cleaning a recently killed buck.
On the college campus!
They also found a pop-up blind, corn, and drug paraphernalia. One of the men confessed to shooting three additional bucks in the same area.
On the college campus!
All kinds of hunting charges, and drug charges, were pending.
Have you ever wondered what happens to the animals that are illegally killed? Here’s one answer:
Out in Lavaca County, a warden noticed many elk antlers and legs sticking up from the bed of a pickup truck stopped at a gas station.
The warden pulled up and congratulated the driver, who was icing down two whitetail deer.
The man then told the warden about the high-fenced ranch the animals had been taken from — one the warden had investigated last year because there were many hunters shooting game there without licenses.
The man’s girlfriend, who was also present, had killed the bull elk. She said she had not bought a hunting license for five years.
The elk was seized, cleaned and donated to a local charity.
Incidentally, I have read about new laws in Texas that allow you to kill feral hogs any way you can get them, including shooting from helicopters.
A landowner friend of mine takes the carcasses to a pit and burns them.
In some places they are salvaged for meat to feed the hungry. It would be nice, I think, if that could be arranged all over the state.
If I were a warden, I would insist on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.