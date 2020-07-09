Hope everyone had a good Fourth of July weekend, despite the weird thing of not being to celebrate it on the beach. Big news here is we’ll be having yet another lifeguard academy. Tryouts are Monday, and the information is available at www.galvestonislandbeachpatrol.com.
We spent most of our weekend doing the unenviable task of telling people they couldn’t have a good time. But it was also so eerily quiet that it was, in some ways, a welcome break from how hectic this summer has been so far.
By Sunday evening, we’d moved around 2,500 people off the beach and responded to a handful of potential emergencies. This is completely different from what we would normally have been doing. Normally we’d have reunited scores of lost children with their parents, moved thousands from dangerous areas, made a few rescues and responded to a whole bunch of medical and water-related emergencies.
The beaches are back open, so as a reminder there are a few simple safety tips that can keep you and your family safe while enjoying all that our beaches have to offer. Of course, avoiding rip currents is number one.
Rip currents move perpendicular to shore and in Texas typically occur near a structure like a jetty or pier. They create holes or trenches underwater. Although they don’t pull you under, they do pull you out and can cause exhaustion and panic. Obey warning signs and instructions from a lifeguard to be safe. Also, pick a stationary point as a reference, so you don’t accidentally drift into a problem area.
If accidentally caught in one, stay calm and go with the flow. Call or wave for help if possible. If you’re a good swimmer, try swimming parallel to shore until out of the current and then back to the sand. If you see someone in a rip, don’t go in after them. Multiple drownings often occur when a well-meaning good Samaritan goes in without proper equipment or training. Instead, throw a floating object or line to them.
As a general rule, pick a lifeguarded area to swim. Our guards are well trained and are some of the best. You are still responsible for your own safety, but they can provide an added layer of protection if needed. They can also help with first aid, lost children or virtually any type of beach emergency.
It also helps to swim with a buddy, obey warning signs and flags and not dive in headfirst. Of course, non-swimmers and small children should wear a properly fitted lifejacket when in or around any type of open water or swimming area.
We’re now looking at some pretty hot and humid weather, so be sure to take precautions. Hydrate with non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages; wear protective clothing; use sunscreen with a high SPF; and wear sunglasses to protect your eyes.
Overall, use good common sense in the water and take precautions for COVID-19 on land. Know your limits. The ocean isn’t a pool or pond, so you should be extra careful.
