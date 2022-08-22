The La Marque rollback was not triggered by a tax rate calculation error — the 2021 calculations were correct. It was triggered by local government failures to focus on rate rather than revenue; failure to provide requested information; 3) failure to fully review the calculations; and failure to be accountable for its own mistake.
The process of assessment (calculating rates based on current values) is a partnership of multiple entities — the central appraisal district, local governments and the assessor. Each is responsible for providing numbers for the more than 80-step calculation and, after review by government finance directors, certified by the assessor.
Truth in Taxation is a good faith estimate based on the best information available at the time. It is then about property owners providing input on the rates being proposed and adopted by their governments.
About the money — I have read many articles and online posts about La Marque’s plight of “almost $2 million…” in lost revenue thanks to the rollback. If La Marque had to “slash” its budget $2 million, it had issues other than property taxes as the rollback reduced that revenue by less than $170,000 — $6,248,569 billed — $6,416,913 originally estimated.
If I add back other tax revenues, that $170,000 drops below $115,000 — either number is a far cry from $2 million. Perhaps the auditor needs to examine other causes for the city’s financial woes — lower than expected sales tax, water or building permit revenues perhaps? Where is the $1.8 million difference? It is not due to lost property tax revenues.
The county tax assessor collector is the scapegoat for many but I will not be blamed for the adverse situation faced by La Marque. It is time for city officials to step up and face the fact that they alone are responsible for their challenges — challenges that did not happen overnight rather over years.
Sadly, accountability has yet to enter the picture and the Aug. 22 agenda includes calling for an election to establish a 2022 tax rate in excess of the calculated Voter Approval Rate. This means that Nov. 8, voters can once again choose to roll back the tax rate nearly 9 pennies to $0.44162 from the proposed $0.53.
Although the city hopes the Attorney General or Comptroller will see fit to allow the 2021 calculations to be updated so that it can take advantage of “unused increment” or pennies, it would be better served to adopt the current 2022 de minimis rate of 46 cents (adding the additional $500,000 this rate will provide), establish a plan to address its future and begin rebuilding trust within the community rather than demand more from its property owners than they are obviously willing to give.
In the event the Attorney General or Comptroller find a provision in law that allows the change the city seeks; I will gladly make the change. Until then, 2021 stands and voters of La Marque need to decide what they want — more of the same or accountability and change.
