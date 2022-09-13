In school, I recall reading about Stalin purging his political enemies in Russia and Adolf Hitler’s ruthless Brown Shirts he used to intimidate citizens who protested or disagreed with his policies, and the “night of the long knives” when SS troops actually arrested or outright murdered high-ranking German officials in the middle of the night and thinking how terrible it was but that could never happen here in America.
After all, we have the Constitution and laws that are enforced equally and fairly to protect us. I felt safe and proud of our great Country. Now, I’m not so sure.
In the 61 years since President Eisenhower, we’ve seen an escalating loss of freedoms and transfer of power to the administrative state from the citizens. We’ve seen the weaponization of many governmental agencies like the Department of Justice, Department of Education, CIA, EPA and the FBI by unscrupulous politicians to go after their enemies.
Case in point is the recent unwarranted FBI raid of President Trump’s home in Florida and the IRS spending of $80 billion to hire 87,000 new agents to add to the existing 78,661. More than doubling the size, in addition to purchasing over 4,000 handguns and 1 million rounds of ammunition. I’m sure this is just to answer phone calls faster, if at all, and to give a correct answer to your tax questions.
Donald Trump’s election in 2016 sent shock waves coursing through career politicians and the administrative state as Trump had already stated he was going to “drain the swamp”. Little did he know how deep the swamp really was.
Too many career politicians and bureaucrats are getting rich and powerful to allow that to happen. Thus began four years of resist, resist, resist. Russiagate, fake news, two Trump impeachments, etc.
For many years Congress has passed laws and left it to the agencies to write rules, regulations and penalties for non-compliance and enforcement, concentrating more and more power in the administrative state. It makes a person wonder who’s running our country, elected representatives or the deep state.
Because the Democrats have become the party of the deep state, it easy to see why they detest Trump. Especially after Trump issued an executive order two weeks before the 2020 election reclassifying many of the bureaucracy’s 2.8 million employees. Subjecting them to the same at-will employment as the rest of us. This was the first real challenge to a law passed after President McKinley’s assassination in 1901 that made it extremely difficult to reform out-of-control bureaucracies.
What the deep state really fears from Trump is that if elected, he might enable congressional investigations to begin that will lead to indictments and prosecutions of many wealthy and powerful people in Washington and elsewhere, perhaps even ex-presidents and congressional leaders.
If there ever was a “time for all good men to come to the aid of their country” this November’s election and especially the 2024 Presidential election, is it.
(2) comments
Mr. Fullen> [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Qanonsense.
