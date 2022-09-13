In school, I recall reading about Stalin purging his political enemies in Russia and Adolf Hitler’s ruthless Brown Shirts he used to intimidate citizens who protested or disagreed with his policies, and the “night of the long knives” when SS troops actually arrested or outright murdered high-ranking German officials in the middle of the night and thinking how terrible it was but that could never happen here in America.

After all, we have the Constitution and laws that are enforced equally and fairly to protect us. I felt safe and proud of our great Country. Now, I’m not so sure.

Bill Fullen lives in Galveston.

(2) comments

Charles Douglas

Mr. Fullen> [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

Qanonsense.

