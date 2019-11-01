I've dedicated most of my adult life to working with children, raising children and making Galveston a better place to raise and educate children.
I’ve been on the board of trustees for the Galveston Independent School District for almost seven years. I've put my heart and soul into it.
I work hard to meet teachers and district employees to let them know they're heroes in changing the lives of thousands of students. They are under incredible pressure because so many disadvantaged children start out behind.
The board is focused on overcoming challenges. It has adopted a five-year Strategic Plan to bridge the gaps. Board members all work hard to bring our experiences and strengths to improve student outcomes with three main goals — all students reading by third grade; eighth-grade students ready for high school; and all graduates are college, career/military ready.
I was born on the island and graduated from Ball High School. My wife and I put five children through district schools. I'm a first-generation college graduate determined to get a college degree, so my children would have even better opportunities than I did.
I'm especially dedicated to helping disadvantaged students to read well and get out of poverty or any other situations.
Ken Jencks
Galveston
