Many of us consider ourselves Christians. But we fail in one basic aspect of Christianity. Forgiveness.

Instead, we seem to strive for reasons to condemn and not just for having done something that has caused harm to us or others.

Gerhard Meinecke lives in Texas City.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

Charles Douglas

Ohhhh if it isn't one thing it is another! Joe Biden hung out with & was mentored by KKK GRAND DRAGONS & Grand CYCLOPS and they elected him President Of The United States! So where is the balance here!

I would not know the Commissioner in question if I tripped over him, but I'm just saying! Let the man serve his community in peace!!!!! Mr. Commissioner if.you are reading this, don't resign, SERVE YOUR COMMUNITY & SERVE IT WELL!!!! GOD BLESS!!!!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription