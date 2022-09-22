Many of us consider ourselves Christians. But we fail in one basic aspect of Christianity. Forgiveness.
Instead, we seem to strive for reasons to condemn and not just for having done something that has caused harm to us or others.
Even just a thinking that is wrong in our eyes gets condemned; anyone not thinking like us is wrong.
Our opinion of others is increasingly governed by labels, which is causing more and more polarization. When looking at a person’s life, we single out that one trait or incident that we think is or was wrong, instead of looking at their accomplishments and what they lived by overall.
Just one step by a person that we consider a misstep is enough to crucify him or her. Even if that person changed the direction that step was set toward.
That judgmental attitude has become apparent in the calls for County Commissioner Joe Giusti to resign.
Those clamoring for that must not know him well, because if they did, they would see see him as a true public servant, balanced and concerned for all.
He has responded to calls from different directions. That includes actively engaging with the Texas Department of Transportation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in efforts to minimize flooding damages and bringing together the county’s law enforcement agencies and school districts to ensure they are coordinated in their preparedness for any school threats.
He is always ready to listen to concerns and takes an active role in alleviating them.
I have come to appreciate his responsiveness, along with that of Commissioner Darrell Apffell, whenever I felt that some matter needed their attention.
Giusti is always ready to engage himself in issues that need attention, and he does it with a cool head and in a friendly manner.
As he said, his nature is not compatible with the sometimes too heated manner the organization he briefly was part of expresses its viewpoint. From my multiple experiences with him, I can attest to that.
Those of us who count themselves Christians need to know that it was Christ who invited those that are without blame to throw the first rock. Well, that leaves me out, but maybe there are some that are perfect enough to throw a rock. I wonder.
Editor’s note: One writer called for Giusti to resign because he had been a member of the Oath Keepers, a controversial anti-government group involved in the Jan.6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. Giusti said he withdrew from the group years ago after studying its positions.
Gerhard Meinecke lives in Texas City.
(1) comment
Ohhhh if it isn't one thing it is another! Joe Biden hung out with & was mentored by KKK GRAND DRAGONS & Grand CYCLOPS and they elected him President Of The United States! So where is the balance here!
I would not know the Commissioner in question if I tripped over him, but I'm just saying! Let the man serve his community in peace!!!!! Mr. Commissioner if.you are reading this, don't resign, SERVE YOUR COMMUNITY & SERVE IT WELL!!!! GOD BLESS!!!!
