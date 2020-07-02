Our region continues to see concerning increases in the number of COVID-19 cases, the percentage of tests that come back positive each day and the number of related hospitalizations. We must all take action against this growth trend. Now.
The July Fourth holiday is traditionally a time to gather with family and friends to celebrate the courage and commitment that forged our nation. As president of the first academic medical center in Texas, I implore everyone to have the courage and commitment to change behaviors now to alleviate suffering later.
• Wear masks when around other people.
• And avoid crowds — stay home whenever you can.
• And keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and others outside of your household.
• And practice good hand hygiene. Frequently.
• And self-isolate if you are ill or think you have been exposed to COVID-19.
Not “or” but “and.” These simple actions work together to protect you and those around you. The science tells us so.
We must all work together to combat the spread of COVID-19 to protect our communities.
We can do this. If we act now.
Wishing you and your family a safe and healthy July Fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.