Dogs on Galveston Island need special care during the hot summer. Those of us who live here can spread the word about hazards and lifesaving measures to those who don’t yet understand.
Our searing heat is a harsh challenge. Car temperatures rise very rapidly to deadly levels. Data published in Science magazine are sobering. When the outside temperature is 70 degrees, the inner car temperature can rise to 89 degrees in 10 minutes and 104 degrees in a half hour.
With an outside temperature of 95 degrees, car temperature can be 104 degrees in 10 minutes and 129 degrees in a half hour. Even with windows cracked open, inner car temperatures can rise by 40 degrees. The consequences to a dog left behind can be lethal.
Michael Dix, medical director of Best Friends Animal Society says, “Never leave your pet in a parked car when the temperature is above 70 degrees. Not even with the windows partly down, not even in the shade, not even for a quick errand.”
And Jules Benson, notes, “The change of only a few degrees to a dog’s normal body temperature of 101 to 102.5 degrees can quickly result in coma, organ dysfunction, permanent brain damage, or even death.”
Dogs can get heat stroke when on the beach or while running in our neighborhoods. They need plenty of fresh water to drink. They need a spot in the shade to cool down. On beaches, they need a towel or blanket to protect them from sand temperatures that can rise to 130 degrees. Without sunscreen, light-colored dogs can get painfully burned on their noses and ears. Dogs walking on hot sand for long periods can burn their paws.
People walking or running with their dogs on sidewalks need to know how hot these surfaces get and how serious burned paws can be. Photos online are startling. Moon Valley Canine Training shares a quick and easy test to see if the street temperature is safe enough for a walk. Put the back of your hand on the pavement, and if you can’t keep it there for five seconds, it’s too hot for your pup’s feet. Grass is a cooler surface. Paw wax and dog shoes can help. But walking in the cool of day is best.
Animal caregivers ask that we stay on the lookout for a dog’s heavy panting, dry or pale gums, increased drooling, and deep and rapid breathing. They suggest putting cloths soaked in cold water around the paws, in the armpits, and on the head and neck to help. But they tell us to seek veterinary expertise when we think a dog is overheated.
Islanders who care about dogs can spread this information with postings on social media, flyers around town, and gentle reminders to those who seem unaware. We can call animal control when we see dogs in cars or endangered in the heat. Our efforts may be lifesaving.
