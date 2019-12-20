At the port meeting on Dec. 17 and in the article (“Port employee accuses O’Rourke of threats,” The Daily News, Dec. 18), Galveston witnessed the very ugly side of politics.
There was an unconscionable abuse of power when an unposted threat complaint was discussed under the “policy” topic. The very people, local government officials, that we expect to provide fairness and adherence to policies and procedures and open meeting laws demonstrated a total disregard for any type of due process in the complaint.
Abraham Lincoln said, “Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.”
The board and port director failed the test of character. Power ran amok; civility, fairness, due process and trust went out the window.
Instead of delving into the details, I’m offering a challenge to my colleagues as I categorically deny the threat complaint.
I’m willing to take a polygraph test from a neutral party. Are you willing to do the same: Brett Milutin, Rodger Rees, Albert Shannon and Elizabeth Beeton — who brought forth the unposted threat complaint? One must wonder how Beeton even knew about the complaint, received a copy of it, reached a judgement before the meeting, and if any board discussion or polling took place.
It’s extremely difficult to work with a board that doesn’t understand who the port negotiates with, much less the principles of good-faith negotiations. Staff should report negotiation and transition problems like inadequate cargo space to the board before sending texts that a stakeholder must vacate port property.
This latest brouhaha could’ve been easily avoided by better communication and good-faith negotiations. The excuse given to the board was problematic but may have sounded reasonable to the naïve or deliberately oblivious.
Please stop repeating the lie that the cruise employees were never told that they must move to a distant parking lot. Admit the mistake instead of constantly harassing me with false claims of policy violations for listening to concerns and reporting the issue via an agenda item.
According to Benny Holland, the cargo stakeholders have been indicating the port didn’t want them here, which is against the board’s stated goal.
Since we know from the legislative fiasco that our port director doesn’t always adhere to the stated board goal, our duty must include checking for compliance in the transition and negotiation plan.
So, in summary, I offer this lie detector challenge to my colleagues and say to you I’m not ignoring policy; I just don’t agree with your biased and inexperienced assessment that I’m violating port policy by placing issues on the agenda or by verifying information. I’m trying my best to fulfill the duties of my oath of office.
Please stop trying to control me. It’s not your job, and isn’t working. This creates very bad press and a dysfunctional work environment.
Oversight of the port director can only be achieved by trustees occasionally looking under the hood, performing a check, and the board making any necessary adjustments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.