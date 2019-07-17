If our Founding Fathers included any fatal flaw in our Constitution, it was their expectation that citizens would remain as involved in the activities of government as the time our constitutional republic was formed.
Remember when asked, “what form of government have you given us?” Benjamin Franklin responded, “a republic if you can keep it.” Our founders haven’t failed us; we as citizens of this great nation over decades have failed them and ourselves.
What David Stanowski (“Founders built fatal flaw into perfect government,” The Daily News, June 24) proposes as a solution is known as “nullification,” believing our constitution allows a state to nullify any federal law or supreme court decision that it doesn’t agree with (sanctuary cities, abortion rights, Obamacare, Citizens United, legalized marijuana, etc).
If the states and the people have the right to nullify these, we won’t have a republic; we would no longer be the “United” States of America. We would soon have anarchy.
How would Texas handle those moving here who may not be a legal citizen? Will California honor the rights of Texans to carry/own a gun? What about states that don’t require immunizations against disease? Are those citizens going to be allowed into our communities or schools?
These and other issues would further distance the states. If the states no longer need to “reach unhappy compromises” as the writer suggests, states might put up walls between them to keep out “undesirables.” We may not have unfettered travel amongst the states.
There’s a solution, however, if our citizenry will become engaged, as our founders intended. This is via a Convention of States. Article V of the Constitution allows the states to meet and propose amendments to the Constitution to address potential central government overreach and refusal to address states’ concerns.
Our founders knew that a day might come when the power-hungry central government would be unresponsive to the states’ concerns. That day has come as Washington recklessly runs up out-of-control debt and spending, expectations of lifetime careers as politicians and appointed bureaucrats, and ignores the concerns of the citizens in the states that put them in office.
When 34 states have passed a resolution through their legislatures, all 50 states can meet to discuss proposing amendments to: 1. Limit the terms of elected and appointed federal officials; 2. Limit the spending of the federal government (balanced budget amendment?); and 3. Limit the power and overreach of the federal government — remind them of the limitations imposed on the central government as intended by our founders.
These are three areas that Washington will never address.
Any proposed amendments that come out of this convention must still be ratified by 38 states (both house and senate) in order to become an official amendment to our Constitution, thus keeping our states “united.”
We the people can reclaim the government that our founders intended. Visit Convention of States Project online to learn more and relieve any fears about this empowering process given to us by our Founding Fathers.
