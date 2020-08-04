By now, most of us are familiar with Alzheimer’s disease — an ugly disease that steals not only the lives of our loved ones but their precious memories, as well.
It starts slowly, forgetting small insignificant things, but picks up steam, eventually taking away people’s personal histories.
What many don’t realize is that Alzheimer’s isn’t just a disease for the elderly, as experts are finding that Alzheimer’s can strike people as young as 40. My wife, Paula, was stricken with Early Onset Alzheimer’s at age 51.
Before her diagnosis, Paula was a dynamo. She ran a busy dental practice with six employees; handled all the financial aspects including insurance, billing and payroll. She was truly the backbone of the operation, ready with a smile and a kind word for everyone who walked through the door.
Paula also loved to help people. She was always the first to step up when someone was in need. I was immensely proud of my kind-hearted wife.
Initially, Paula had vision problems. She went from specialist to specialist, chasing the source of the issue until we finally got the definitive diagnosis: Early Onset Alzheimer’s.
We were stunned, but after researching the symptoms, we both saw things that had occurred in her 40s that were early signs. Needless to say, we hadn’t even considered that these could be symptoms of Alzheimer’s.
It’s been seven years since her diagnosis. The first few years she managed to maintain a semblance of normalcy, but by year four, she had given up driving. Though she continues to be happy, Paula can no longer do day-to-day tasks like dressing or feeding herself. She can’t articulate what she’s feeling, but surprisingly, understands what’s happening to her. She has moments of clarity — but they’re fleeting — and she can’t proceed and do what comes naturally to you or me.
Early detection of Alzheimer’s is key to aiding patients navigating this disease. Though Paula was first presented with vision problems, after we were informed, we could pinpoint those incidents from years prior.
Add the complication that people’s symptoms manifest in different ways, and awareness becomes even more important as many cases tend to be overlooked or misdiagnosed. An excellent resource for symptoms and treatments can be found at alz.org.
After the diagnosis, we made many adjustments. As we researched, I remember Paula remarking, “I never would’ve guessed this would happen to me.” As we continued to compare her disease to diagnoses such as cancer she also said, “Well at least it doesn’t hurt ...”
I recently read an article called, “The Long Goodbye” and wept. I’m not so sure that the “doesn’t hurt” part is true in the end, but for now, it’s a positive thought to hold on to.
Research teams are desperately working to find a cure, but they need our help through funding and raising awareness.
Please support this year’s Galveston’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s at bit.ly/2DjN3Ph. And, together, let’s end this ugly disease, once and for all.
Yes it is. I lost my grandmother and mother to it
