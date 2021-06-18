Recently, I was asked, “How does the work of “racial reconciliation” participate in God’s mission?” The question arose because Grace Episcopal Church, where I’m the priest, recently supported Galveston’s “Absolute Equality” mural, and invited Sam Collins III, a leader of the Juneteenth Legacy Project, to speak at Grace on June 23.
Behind the question, I sensed some concern about Grace’s commitment to the work of anti-racism and racial reconciliation.
For many, folks think discussions about racism belong to the political domain. Folks assume priests like myself ought to focus our attention on the Bible, the sacraments and ministering to the poor. However, I argue the work of racial reconciliation is identical to the Christian Gospel because the Christian Gospel fosters mutual human flourishing and resists divisive and oppressive ideologies such as racism.
The first time I heard Collins speak about the Juneteenth Legacy Project, I recognized his mission is to foster mutual human flourishing in Galveston. The “Absolute Equality” mural intends to expand the narrative of Galveston’s history. The mural stands as a potent reminder of the evils of racism, but also as a symbol of hope and liberation.
The mural commemorates: Estevanico, the first slave brought upon American shores; Harriet Tubman; Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation; Gen. Gordon Granger’s orders that liberated Black slaves in Texas; and the Black soldiers who kept law and order in Galveston after the Confederacy surrendered.
Thus, the “Absolute Equality” mural tells a story about human nature. Corporately and individually, we’re capable of hideous acts of cruelty and violence toward one another. Yet, we also hope and strive for a reality of peace and justice among individuals and within our society.
The hope of peace and justice are essential for human flourishing.
However, hope may become nothing more than optimism. Merely optimistic hope imagines that our generation would never make the mistakes of our ancestors. Optimistic hope assumes we don’t have to deal with our own biases to build a better world.
In contrast, the art of the Juneteenth Legacy Project (the “Absolute Equality” mural and the artwork by Ted Ellis housed inside the Old Galveston Square Building) challenge us to hope without optimism.
Both the mural and Ellis’ artwork tell the overlooked story of Black folks in America. The artwork contends with the complex issues of how America’s wealth and power is intertwined with a history of oppression and racism.
Nonetheless, the mural and Ellis’ artwork inspired me to hope. The message of the Juneteenth Legacy Project is a hope for a more peaceful and just United States that comes from expanding the narrative definition of what the United States means and signifies.
Therefore, as the pastor of Grace Episcopal Church, I’m deeply concerned with racial reconciliation and anti-racism because the Christian Gospel fosters human flourishing through reconciliation.
Furthermore, I’m proud that Episcopal churches of Galveston participated in the Juneteenth Legacy Project because this project aims to foster mutual human flourishing in and through the work of reconciliation.
