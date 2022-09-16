When Galveston’s voters approved a $25 million bond for a new Courville stadium, they probably assumed as I did that it would include a track. But the school board’s current plan for the stadium does not.
Courville’s existing track is not a competition track, but the new stadium could be designed to have one. Unfortunately, the school board voted Aug. 10 not to pursue track and field at the new stadium.
At that meeting, the school district’s project manager submitted a design showing that a track could be included if the stadium were expanded to encompass the district’s grass lot to the north. That plan showed enough open space remaining on the lot for school buses and staff vehicles.
The public has the option to park in that grass lot at home football games, but for large events the district could provide a shuttle to and from the Ball High School parking lots as it has done before.
Other options might also work, such as reducing the number of seats or building the bleachers at steeper angles. But the public can’t know what would work unless the school board asks its architects and contractors to explore the matter.
The district says Spoor Field at 41st Street and Avenue P, a class period and after-school practice facility, is adequate for track meets, despite viewing obstructions and lack of bleachers essential for varsity size meets of eight to 12 teams or more.
Track and field is the foundation of all sports, which is why the sport was originally called “athletics.” I coached it my entire teaching career of 41 years, spending my first three years at Central, then starting the girls track and field program at Ball as head coach.
During my 14 years at Ball, its female athletes qualified in 11 state track meets and set a national record in Austin.
A good high school track program should begin with elementary school field days, like past “Little Olympics,” and middle school meets. The city’s recreation department should offer a summer track program.
Imagining their future selves competing at the stadium inspires young people to keep participating and training.
Residents in that area would be better served by the track than by the lot. O’Connell could continue its track workouts and the public could use it for fitness several days a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.