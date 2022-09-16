When Galveston’s voters approved a $25 million bond for a new Courville stadium, they probably assumed as I did that it would include a track. But the school board’s current plan for the stadium does not.

Courville’s existing track is not a competition track, but the new stadium could be designed to have one. Unfortunately, the school board voted Aug. 10 not to pursue track and field at the new stadium.

Mary Castillo lives in Texas City.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription