I’m what I call a convenience singer. I have friends in that category as well.
Convenience singers will sing an appropriate song when something else, like a word or a vision, inspires them to music.
For instance, I can say to a person that’s it a beautiful day, and I get an immediate rendition of “Oh What a Beautiful Morning” from Oklahoma.
I pour blueberries on my Spoon Size Shredded Wheat and start singing “I Found My Thrill on Blueberry Hill” in my best Fats Domino imitation. Not a very good imitation, I admit.
I’ve been singing for a long time and enjoying almost every word. If you count church renditions, I’ve sung professionally because my mother volunteered my talents and those of my little sister to the choir of my piano teacher at the Episcopal church in Sherman.
We marched down the aisle in our little black skirts and white surplices, wearing the cutest little puffy black pillbox hats you ever saw. Since my whole family was Baptist, this was something of an aberration.
I learned all the chants and still remember one or two.
Years and years later, as a nun in the choir of “The Sound of Music” at College of the Mainland’s theater, I sang yet another chant, in Latin. Can’t remember that one. I had the bottom note in an eight-note chord.
At Sherman High School, I sang in the a cappella choir, along with many other talents that represented not only the geeks, but also the athletes, of our class.
We were good enough to go to Austin one day to sing for the state music teachers convention.
We also recorded a beautiful version of “The Red River Valley,” which was used every night at midnight to bring an end to the broadcast day for radio station KRRV, “the voice of the Red River Valley.” It was a very calm and classy rendition, not like the ones you might hear sung by country western artists.
As a choir member, I also sang in a girl’s sextette. I began my career as a soprano but, as I got older, I deepened into an alto.
For a while, I was a pretty good alto, once filling in for a performance at the Lutheran church when another alto voice was needed.
I sang alto at Paul’s Union Church, listening to Hugh Morris, who stood close behind me and sang bass.
I also sang in the jubilee choir during the anniversary celebration at the Doyle Convention Center in a fabulous choir that contained most all of the wonderful choirs from the local Black churches. They had so much talent.
On a recent Sunday, with no song leader present, the few of us scattered across the big sanctuary sang a hymn or two all by ourselves. I could hear myself, and I was cracking.
I was curious to know how we all sounded, so I watched the recording on my computer the next day.
I was surprised. We all sounded pretty good. I guess the angels were joining in to help us.
