Though polarized in many ways, Democrat and Republican majorities express similar opinions that our country is headed in the wrong direction.
How is it possible partisans of both major parties are dissatisfied? Shouldn’t at least one be confident in our national trajectory?
Solving that riddle requires we understand that the values and judgments of the rank and file of both parties are only dimly reflected in the priorities of the respective party leadership.
In reality, for the most part, there is a uni-party in Washington. This uni-party is supportive of looting the treasury for endless foreign wars, non-stop printing of money and credit to sustain the 1 percent, and of utmost interest, the lucrative business of influence peddling.
While our cost of living soars to 40-year highs and affordable housing becomes a distant dream for many, we have national arguments about gendered pronouns and who should control a female’s reproductive options.
These have relative importance in normal times, but when the U.S. administration is calling for regime change of the most nuclear-armed country on the planet, some things just demand a higher sense of urgency.
Though we may send someone of worth and integrity to Washington to represent us, party leadership decides who gets plum committee assignments and who is cast into the outer darkness. That generally breaks along the lines of who rubber stamps leadership-favored actions and who doesn’t, with the “yes man/woman” in Washington enjoying the perquisites of office holding.
Are you a Democrat who wonders where the eloquent anti-war statesmen went? Are you a Republican who can’t figure out how fiscal probity squares with $65 billion in aid so far this year to a country 99 percent of Americans couldn’t find on a map of Eastern Europe?
Are you unnerved by the ease with which experimental drugs are shoveled out to the public, greased by torrents of Big Pharma money into campaign coffers on both sides of the isle?
It’s time to break the headlock the major parties have on America, and to stop being a hapless ping-pong ball batted back and forth each election cycle. That will only happen when credible alternative parties become competitive in American politics. That’s why I am voting Libertarian in the upcoming midterm elections.
Do I agree with every position they promote? No, but I see enough light at the end of the Libertarian tunnel to know it offers more than an endless stream of inanities from the major party leaders, non-solutions that never seem to resolve real problems or promote our liberty and economic success.
Is a straight ticket Libertarian vote only symbolic? Yes, in the same way a signal flare from a lifeboat in a rolling sea is. Both are extraordinary actions required by circumstances that threaten those involved existentially.
The major parties have had decade after decade to right the ship, and yet we are more adrift than ever. It’s time to see who else may take the wheelhouse and steer us safely to shore.
