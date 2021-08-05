My favorite city in the world is, or was, Hong Kong. It’s a majestic city sprawling across several islands in the South China Sea, anchored by Kowloon on the mainland side. It has international influences and possesses, or possessed, an open society of freethinkers and entrepreneurs.
It’s a vibrant city that keeps an insane pace of activity.
What I liked most was the crazy harbor filled with all description of boats flanked by tall buildings and the beautiful Hong Kong Island peak.
In 1997, Britain left the territory and returned it to China under a regime known as “one country, two systems” during a supposed 50-year transition. That ended dramatically in 2021 with the Chinese communist central government crackdown on free speech, including the closure of the last opposition news organization.
Why did we think things would be different? Ever since President Richard Nixon met Mao Zedong, we’ve lived in the naïve hope that we could work with China and that the country would evolve to be a liberal, commercial enterprise contributing positively to the post World War II international order.
Since 1972, we’ve turned a blind eye to the fact China is run by a communist dictator backed by a compliant “legislature.” This oppressive system was put on full display recently with another crackdown on Chinese technology companies, especially those in the education space.
China has effectively banned online tutoring in the name of clamping down on corruption, but the truth is likely far more sinister. If you’re a dictatorial government attempting to control the minds of your people, the last thing you want is third-party education slipping into their minds. Is there any question why China controls the content of its internet?
This autocratic control enables many other ugly activities — witness the oppression of the Uyghurs, about which the local population cares little. China’s arrogant behavior in investigating the origins of the coronavirus is unconscionable. Cyberattacks that are likely condoned by China’s intelligence apparatus are plaguing the West.
China is also aggressively flexing its military muscle and challenging the U.S. Navy and our allies as we attempt to maintain open sea lanes, possibly with an eye to absorbing Taiwan into China, which would snuff out any free thinking in that nation and throw Asia (and us) into bloody conflict.
Like so many autocratic regimes around the world, we hold no ill will toward the people who ultimately are cowed by these governments, but we must stand up to such dictatorial powers.
There’s also a more fundamental lesson here for our own citizens, which is captured in the following quote, “Any government that has the power to give you everything you want, is big and powerful enough to take away everything you have.”
Let’s recognize China for what it is and commit never to allow our ever-expanding central government to become so big and powerful that we’re no longer able to control it.
(1) comment
Well Mr. Gray, I was worried about you the whole time you were referring to the things China was doing wrong, and things they need to correct! However, you came strong at the end when you took a swipe at the government we have in DC at the present seemingly wanting to imitate what China is doing,.. right here.
The New York Times like other news medias here have been taking money from China to print Chinese Propaganda, and to pack water for the Red Chinese Government in this country! It has also been discovered that many of these organizations have engaged in covering up information linking them to China, and what they have been doing to help The Red Chinese Government! Organizations in this country are now openly suppressing free speech by censoring American Citizens and anybody else who speaks out, or who criticizes the powers that be, or the Radical LEFT in DC! The present Government has attacked due process time and again openly! They actively suppressed the place the COVID VIRUS originated in Wuhun China, until now in order to cover China. Now, evidence has come forth verifying exactly what happen, which cannot be denied! The truth of the matter is...not only does China seek to control the Chinese people in China, they seek to control a great deal of what goes on in America, by spies, money, sex, and payoffs! They have many powerful American Surrogates in high places here in Sports, Acting Guilds, Government, and in Educational institutions! They even recruited & compromised the present president's son! If China is surpassing the United States as the number one economical and military superpower in the world,.. they used their influence, pressure, and money on surrogates here inside America to make it so!
We have a make-believe President now who denegrates the American people for not taking the vaccine, and many states Governors for not forcing others to take the COVID Vaccine, in order to stop the spread of the virus, but he has fully opened our Southern Border allowing hundreds and hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants from around the world, many of them infected with COVID 19 Virus,..to cross over into America spreading the COVID Virus around the nation as they are bussed, or transported by planes to any state they want to go to! Small businesses are failing, & landlords are being ripped off by the present Government's overreach! White Farmers are discriminated against for federal aid needed for them to keep growing our food supplies... on the basis of their skin COLOR! So i must say again that I am happy you came strong at thr end of your Op-ed ...warning us against what has already gotten a foot hold in our country,... Socialism/ Dictatorship! Lord helps us all!
