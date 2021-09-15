The last communist leader of Romania, Nicolae Ceauşescu, issued Decree 770. It forbade both abortion and contraception for women younger than 40 with fewer than four children.
Anti-abortion policy for healthy Aryan women was paramount for the Nazis. Legislation was introduced that made sterilization and abortion “crimes against the body of the German people.” Bavaria’s medical journal declared abortion as a form of treason.
In communist China, a woman found to be pregnant with a second child was reported and forced to have an abortion.
Those are the kinds of tyrannical governments that regulate women’s bodies and fertility.
In 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Constitution contains a “penumbra of privacy,” and ruled that women have a constitutional right to abortion.
The idea that the Constitution contains a right to privacy wasn’t new. Birth control for married couples was legalized in 1965, based on the idea of privacy, and in 1972 contraception for people who were single also was declared a zone to be free from government intrusion.
Since 1973, nearly 50 years, American women have had a right to abortion, a right that gives them bodily autonomy.
The Texas law banning abortion after six weeks is patently unconstitutional. However, the enforcement mechanism is the legalization of vigilantism. An abortion bounty. It permits any person to sue, with a prize of $10,000, the bounty.
It encourages spying on women, their friends and their families. A mother helping her daughter could be sued. The Uber driver who took her. In a perverse twist, if someone is found to be wrongly accused, they cannot recover the court costs spent on defending themselves.
Do we really want an abortion bounty? A vigilante force that enforces its own version of morality with the use of spying on fellow Americans? The extremist group Texas Right to Life actually set up an anonymous tip line to allow people, anyone, to report those they suspect.
It could be an ex-boyfriend, a rapist, a nosy neighbor or anyone with a grudge.
Is vigilantism constitutional? Is it constitutional to live in a society where people are spying on each other and “reporting” them? The Supreme Court says it is. In a non-decision that let these laws stand, the highest court in the land has allowed the radical Texas laws to go into effect.
Republicans approved this horrific scenario unanimously. The zealotry of Republicans to rob women of the right to control their own bodies knows no bounds. It’s now up to the men and women of Texas, and the nation, to stand against this.
More than that, it’s up to Democrats to take up this cause as a priority. Abortion has become a partisan issue. For this reason, it’s up to Democrats in Texas, and the nation, to prioritize the right of women to bodily autonomy.
Is there anything more important than that?
I do not understand why women’s reproductive rights are always on the republicans radar. I do not understand why it is even a political issue? It is a women’s health issue and should be left between women and their doctors. It really reminds me of the handmaids tale on Hulu, and that is scary.
