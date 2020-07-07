Facts aren’t going to persuade Norman Pappous (“Democrats have fostered racial injustice in the US,” The Daily News, June 30), but thinking folks should bear in mind this author’s talent for cherrypicking and flimflammery.
Quoting Pappous: “All of America believed George Floyd was murdered.” Donald Trump has never used that word to describe the officer’s action. Some of the president’s loudest fans have leaped to the officer’s defense.
“Which top Democratic leaders have called for the city’s mayors to bring order to the chaos? Answer: None of them.” Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi have all condemned the looting. Is there a secret cabal that outranks these three?
“What was the result of this (racial unity following Floyd’s death)? Massive looting.” That’s like saying the result of the civil rights movement was the assassination of Malcolm X.
“Joe ‘if you don’t vote for me you’re not Black’ Biden ...”
Biden apologized for this dumb, off-the-cuff remark the same day. As far as dumb remarks go, Donald Trump is Jack Johnson plus Muhammad Ali to Biden’s Leon Spinks.
Pappous, please tell us the last time Trump apologized for one of his?
Pappous notes that Jesse Jackson opposed Biden’s Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994 but fails to add that the Congressional Black Caucus supported it. Jackson was prescient; Biden and the Black Caucus were not. And Republicans? Pappous, please tell us if one of them said a word about racial justice. Their objections were about cost.
“The idea that Democrats best represent minorities is not going unchallenged by people of color.” That’s like saying the idea of manmade climate change is not going unchallenged by climate scientists. At last count, 97 percent of climate scientists accepted climate change as fact. In the last Washington Post-Ipsos poll, 92 percent of African Americans supported Biden.
Pappous approvingly quotes Shaun King, the Black Lives Matter activist who left the Democratic Party in 2016. What Pappous fails to mention is that King is to the left of Biden and most Democrats, and thus a country mile from today’s Republican Party, which curtsies before Trump.
Pappous has a talent for throwing shade and raising the temperature of fellow travelers. Both are the last things we need right now.
