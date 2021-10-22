Life is a series of choices. We make myriads of them in our lifetimes. Some turn out well, and some don’t. What happens when we’re faced with a choice made by someone else?
Teaching and rethinking Robert Frost’s poem again, “The Road Not Taken,” my long-held belief the road he took was one of ease and happiness changed as I read with new eyes, “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I — I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference.”
In my earlier naiveté, it didn’t occur to me that perhaps along the way, he might’ve been blindsided by a decision someone else made and a choice in how he might respond.
It’s been 15 months since my beloved son Wells died, catapulting me into the maze of grief onto the road I never wanted. But here I am. Changed. Some days well and some days not. The way leads on to way, never to go back into the shell I was in, propelled into a strength I never thought possible or cared to have.
As the months trudged on, my feeble choice to live with happiness regardless of my loss began with a slumped short shuffle on the beach, healthier food and a pottery class, lessened though not erased the suffering I’ve endured.
Lifting myself out of the fog of despair, the walks became a mile, then two, and four daily, losing the 20 pounds of fast food I stuffed in my mouth, anything to ease the black hole in my heart. In the pottery class, the clay became something more. The gray colors I painted morphed into yellows and pinks, awaking the truth my life didn’t live in the trodden undergrowth anymore.
My faith sifted, my rage at God became the inextricable understanding of the fine line between life and death. Instead of why me became, why not me? Today, I choose to let go of the questions and the agony that defined me as a broken woman.
Although I wish my son hadn’t chosen to use drugs one more time, killing a part of me, in light of eternity, the years, long or short, I’ve left on Earth must be lived generously. I listen and love my children more, love my friends more, people more.
My loss becomes my purpose, encouraging others whose world has been devastated, perhaps wanting to give up. Giving up is easy; living well through tragedy is the hardest thing to do. But you can. I am.
The grief path worn and trampled by my tears has also summoned my family to a higher calling and maturity, focusing on what matters most — gratitude for each other. When death knocks at your door with the fateful call that your son or brother is dead, everything else becomes small stuff.
We all have a choice in how we live. Love or hate. Forgiveness or bitterness. Serenity or anger. How we choose makes all the difference.
Sorry about your loss, I too lost a son in a droning accident, But you are right, life must go on. You loss gives you the opportunity to think about life and use your loss and memory to make things better.
