Forecasters say hurricane season 2018 could be an active one. Hurricane Harvey was a stark reminder of how important fuel supplies are to our daily lives. The Texas oil and natural gas industry and its public and private sector partners are ready.
After Hurricane Rita in 2005, Texas created the Task Force on Evacuation, Transportation and Logistics, which developed comprehensive recommendations to fortify hurricane preparedness, response and recovery plans. Texas is nationally renowned for our “lessons learned” approach of constantly strengthening hurricane plans and procedures as technology and best practices evolve.
The oil and natural gas industry is part of the Fuel Team, which works with the Emergency Management Council to ensure Texans have sufficient access to the fuel they need before, during and after a natural disaster.
Despite Harvey’s unprecedented challenges, the oil and natural gas industry’s plans worked, and disruptions were minimized, as operators responded rapidly to meet Texans’ fuel needs. The industry continuously evaluates its preparedness and recovery plans — including staffing, flooding reinforcements, technologies, employee and community assistance — after every natural disaster to ensure we remain prepared for the next event.
Safety is the top priority. Sometimes a refinery or terminal must shut down before a storm to maintain safety. Other times, storms may damage facilities. Comprehensive damage assessments, safety reviews, personnel and equipment deployment must be completed before fuel infrastructure can be brought back online.
Refineries, terminals and pipeline systems are large and complex. Restoring them safely takes time. Advanced technologies like drones allow for faster evaluation and response so that operations can resume as soon and safely as possible.
As Texans know, natural disasters can significantly disrupt access to roads, power, cell service, groceries and fuels. Manpower and electricity are essential to restore critical infrastructure. Power alone may not signal business as usual. The majority of gas stations nationwide are independently owned by small business owners. Some station owners can only access their stores when power is restored — assuming roads are open — to assess damages and even then the store may not be operational.
Texas’ fuel system needs people, power, ports, pipelines, trucks, refineries and raw materials to make and deliver fuel. Restarting the entire fuel system is a safety-driven process and patience and conservation are important during recovery.
If you can’t visit your neighborhood gas station, it doesn’t always mean there’s no fuel. It’s important to keep calm and try another station or even try the next day. Stations are often refueled daily in larger markets. Runs on fuel can further disrupt the market, interfering with access to fuel for the public and first responders.
The oil and natural gas industry takes seriously our responsibility to prepare for and restart when a storm hits. We are also reminded of the role we play as individuals when preparing for and recovering from a storm. Every Texan can help by maintaining normal routines and not overbuying fuel. During hurricane season, preparation, conservation and patience after a storm will be central to our collective success.
