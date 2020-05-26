It’s convenient to blame China for the COVID-19 pandemic. And certainly, the Chinese government’s failure to be open about the threat was reprehensible, perhaps criminal. But this begs some key questions.
Let’s imagine a plausible alternative past. As the last Ice Age begins, more than 20,000 years ago, a family of arctic foxes lives at the edge of an advancing glacier near what is now Alaska’s Brooks Range. The foxes have been infected with a respiratory virus.
Too weak to build an adequate den as winter approaches, the family freezes, its burrow snowed over. Soon covered under the lip of the glacier, the den is incorporated into the permafrost, which persists thousands of years even after the glacier’s retreat.
Fast forward to September 2019. The permafrost covering the entombed foxes has thawed for the first time in millennia because of a warming environment. Migrating caribou pass through. Instinctively hungry for sources of dietary phosphorous, some eat the newly exposed foxes’ bones and connective tissue.
The virus wasn’t killed by the freeze; it had merely dried and crystalized, ready to reactivate in an appropriate moist medium. Humans had never yet encountered it.
A few days later, four old high school chums from Seattle travel to Alaska to hunt caribou. The last kill was a bull that fed on the foxes. Their native Alaskan guide tells them raw caribou tongue is a delicacy, and the hunters challenge each other to eat a slice.
After returning to Seattle, the four resume their normal lives. Within a week, each interacts with many others. One works daily at a busy seafood market. Another, a software vendor, flies to a trade show in San Francisco. The third attends a large extended-family gathering, celebrating his grandmother’s 88th birthday. The last sings in his church choir at practice and again at a full church service.
Then, three of the chums begin developing respiratory issues — the fourth, though infected, never does — and two feel ill enough to seek medical attention. Two weeks later, an emergency room physician suspects that some of the patients she’s seeing aren’t early seasonal flu cases, after all.
More time elapses before the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifies samples received from the Seattle and San Francisco areas as the same strain of a new virus, with a transmission rate, incubation period and virulence similar to what we now know as COVID-19.
Finally, as the holiday season approaches, the CDC begins sending up red flags about the danger.
In our alternate scenario, we wouldn’t have China or the World Health Organization to blame. And a similar scenario isn’t only possible but ultimately likely. In view of their performance to date, would our current federal and state leadership react with more urgency, efficiency and consistent, fact-based messaging to such a “home-grown” threat?
Finally, could our own leadership, like China’s, suppress data that would indicate the effects of COVID-19 are more severe than officially acknowledged? Consider what might motivate our present leaders to support such actions.
