I’m on the horns of a dilemma. Horns as long and ugly as the ones sported by that guy in the fur helmet smirking across the floor of the U.S. Capitol building.
A hideous picture none of us will be able to forget.
The dilemma is this. I have many friends who have for several years been real followers and admirers of President Donald Trump.
Once in a while I’ve tried to tell them they shouldn’t feel that way. That Trump is a liar, a megalomaniac, a man who cares nothing for anybody but himself.
But I had to be careful not to hurt the feelings of my friends, so mostly I kept quiet about my beliefs. I do have some friends and relatives who feel the same way about Trump as I do, thank goodness, so I was able to converse with them.
It begins to look as if the pro-Trump people are representative of the thoughts of a lot of the people of Texas. This, I think, is embarrassing to all us native Texans.
What I’ve never been able to figure out is why, when most of my buddies are pretty smart, they have been such big Trump fans.
One of the reasons, I think, is that most of them are Christians who are opposed to abortion and when Trump announced his opposition to abortion, they all jumped on board his bandwagon, not considering anything else.
I know there were ministers who preached on his behalf for that reason alone.
What most of them have forgotten is that abortion is only one of many, many sins and that the Bible most of them follow teaches that all sins are sins, and no sin is worse than any other.
Most of us, most of the time, think it’s worse to kill somebody than it is to steal their money or their good name.
But lying is equal to abortion; and while Trump isn’t an abortionist, he has certainly proved to be a liar.
Over and over, he declared that there were discrepancies in the election, but he never produced the facts to prove that. He kept saying that to the bitter end when he had to acknowledge there would be the installation of a new president, but he had won the election.
He’s probably still saying that and always will be.
I want very much to ask my friends if they’ve changed their beliefs about Donald Trump. I hope that is true.
But I’m afraid to ask because if they say no, it will sadden my soul.
I’m praying, as many of us are, that our country will soon heal.
It will probably take a miracle. But God is good at that.
(1) comment
Cathy, I've been reading your columns for decades in this and other local newspapers and I am disappointed in this one.
Why do people like President Trump?
Like every Christian he is not perfect but he is trying to become a better Christian. These are the policies I like:.
Appointment of Constitution Literate judges and justices.
Strong Border Security.
Renegotiating trade deals unfavorable to American workers.
Rebuilding the military.
His support of Israel.
And many more.
There seems to be two Donald Trumps, the real one and that which the media has created through demonization, obfuscation and lies. Too bad you believe the latter. I'll pray for you.
There is a reason why many religious leaders; Protestant, Catholic and Jewish who back this man. They don't accept the lies of negative media portrayal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.