The Galveston Kiwanis Club is one of the oldest service organizations on the island and was chartered on July 29, 1920.
Kiwanis is made up of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
We pledge to extend the opportunity of membership to all persons of goodwill and to dedicate ourselves to serving the children of Galveston and the world.
Our dedicated members mobilize each year at Thanksgiving and Christmas to distribute hundreds of meals to those families that are underserved. Our club has had a long history of partnership with the Galveston Independent School District.
Those who attended elementary school in the ‘60s and ‘70s will remember the spring track event the Little Olympics. This was a Galveston Kiwanis Club sponsored event.
Our primary mission in Galveston is to award scholarships to local students, and we’ve awarded over $200,000 in scholarships over these many years.
This year, we will award a total of $10,000 to deserving senior students at Ball High School, O’Connell College Preparatory School, Odyssey Academy, Upward Hope Academy and to Texas A&M University at Galveston students who are continuing to attend college next year.
Our primary source of scholarship funds is our annual golf tournament. This year, the Kiwanis D. Gale Rogers Memorial Golf Tournament will be held April 4 at the Galveston Country Club.
Our goal is to grow our scholarship awards greatly, and we can only do this with your help. This fun event is a four-person scramble, which includes a box lunch to start and dinner to end.
If you’re a golfer, please join us as a team or individual. For those who don’t golf, we have various sponsorship opportunities that will help us continue to meet the needs and provide opportunity to the children of Galveston. Please feel free to email me at lukebohlman@yahoo.com, and I will send you more information.
If you would just like to learn more about Kiwanis, please join us at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays for a hot breakfast and great speakers at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston.
Luke Bohlman is president-elect for the Galveston Kiwanis Club.
