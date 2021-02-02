Upon reading Frank Bowser’s letter (“Facts about Floyd protest charges were news to me,” The Daily News, Jan. 30), I felt he pushed the right buttons. Very true and fair, which is unusual at this time with all the hatred being displayed and by both sides. No party has a monopoly on hatred these days.
I figure a few foreign countries are loving it and would love nothing better than to see us in a civil conflict and see us weaken ourselves. Russia is no big threat, but don’t sell China or Iran short. I wrote a letter to The Daily News about 25 or 30 years ago on China’s military, and it’s a whole lot stronger and bigger now. Mightier than our military.
Now to the former president of our country. I voted for Trump in 2016 and also in 2020 — and would again. I felt he did a darn good job. Just look at what he accomplished in four years. More than any president in the last 28 years. Did I like President Trump as a person? No. Hell no. He had an ego as big as Texas, full of I and me on everything he did. Surprised he didn’t break his arm patting himself on his back. Very crude and self-centered. Very vindictive and always right, and rightfully so as he was right on so many good things that helped our country.
He had two strikes against him, going into office: He wasn’t a politician, and he beat Hillary Clinton. Somebody should’ve taped his mouth shut and put him in the basement and let Joe Biden talk more. Then he may have won his second term, which I was for. Would I vote for him again? Yes, but only for the betterment of our country.
Don’t expect President Biden to be our president for more than nine to 15 months as the far, far left will get rid of him right about that time. The far left has an agenda and with some of the left leaning Democrats such as Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, will bring socialism and Nazism into our country.
This country needs more Democrats like Lloyd Criss, who was fair and honest. I should say more political figures like Lloyd Criss.
