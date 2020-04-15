No, not my words — but the words of some pretty smart people. My heart goes out to all of those affected by COVID-19: people who are sick and/or have passed, their families and friends, people who have lost jobs, and people who are scared to death.
All of us need to do the things necessary to defeat the coronavirus. Several techniques have been argued over. But, there "are" certain words of advice from people that no one contradicts.
First, I’ve been fortunate enough to come into contact with some amazing people on juries. One of them was Dr. David Callendar, recently head of The University of Texas Medical Branch. He was on one of my juries many months ago. During a break, I asked him what advice he had to avoid illnesses. He didn’t hesitate: “Wash your hands frequently.”
Funny, that’s what Dr. Anthony Fauci also says. Callendar added, “Sing the happy birthday song twice while you do it.” I caution you, sing it to yourself, especially if you’re in the Walmart bathroom. Otherwise, people will think you’re a nut.
Second, my mother was a second-grade school teacher. Then, she owned and operated a day care for another 10 years. She wanted to be around and teach my children. Many children benefited by her teachings. She often told me, and then my children and others, “Cover every cough and sneeze, so that you don’t spread disease.” This advice is all about being responsible to others.
Think how bad you would feel knowing that you’re some kind of “Typhoid Mary” giving COVID-19, or any other illness, to people around you. More than that, don’t cough into your hand. Cough or sneeze into your elbow. Your hands touch everything. My granddaughter showed me something funny. She showed me the new way of greeting each other — by touching the other person’s foot. That would be great, as long as I don’t lose my balance and fall.
Third, Surgeon General Rear Adm. Jerome Adams advises us that we should pretend that we're the one infected with the coronavirus and that we should do everything necessary to protect our friends, co-workers and families from getting the disease. After all, you may be an asymptomatic carrier of the disease. So, what does this mean? It means stay at home if you can possibly work from home.
If your work is essential, don’t go to work if you’re sick. No job is important enough to risk yourself and others by going to work and infecting everyone you contact. Some people say, “I feel fine. I’ll take my chances.” Stop it. It’s not all about you.
Finally, I remember Jiminy Cricket on the old Disney’s "Wonderful World of Color." He used to say, “I’m no fool, no siree. I’m gonna live to be a hundred and three. I play safe for you and me, cause I’m no fool.” Think about others. Don’t spread the disease — any disease. Be safe out there.
