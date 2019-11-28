Immigration is one of the hottest political issues we have to deal with in the year 2019. Are you for it or against it? And to clarify it more, just deal with illegal immigration?
I believe all Americans should be for some immigration though limited and legal and against all illegal immigration. What do you say?
Every news media, newspaper, TV, radio or magazine print or show some view of immigration although they never say if they mean legal or illegal. The illegal immigration is the key. There are very, very few times that illegal immigration is justified. I don’t see how anyone can be for illegals being let in the United States by the thousands.
The thousands of refugees storming our southern border are obviously illegals, and they all want in. What are borders for anyway? Why have citizenship?
It’s like the Bible on how to get into heaven. The Bible says and I believe that there is only one way to heaven. You believe in Jesus Christ as the Son of God or you don’t. If you believe, then you’re in. If not, you’re not in. If you were born in the United States or apply legally and are accepted, you’re a citizen. If not, you cannot come here. See what a problem I have created? I have stirred up two major issues at once. Coming to the U.S. and going to heaven, but one thing I know for sure, my wife, Mary Ann, is in heaven.
Regardless of your view of President Donald Trump, he’s right on immigration. You cannot come to the United States if you’re not a citizen or haven’t been approved by the U.S. government to come here. It means the thousands of Central Americans storming the southern border shouldn’t be allowed in the U.S. and if it takes a wall then let’s build it. I used to be a Democrat 30 years ago but why most Democrats now want open borders and just let everybody in is beyond my comprehension.
I’ve collected articles from magazines and newspapers for just the last couple of months and there are 30 of them about immigration. Most advocate open borders. I don’t know why. Who pays for all the illegals? More than half of all Harris County school children are non-English speaking. Where did they come from? Who pays for them? Did they come legally? Do most illegals cause more crime?
Yes, immigration is a hot topic but it shouldn’t be. If you’re born here or come to the United States legally, fine. But if you come here illegally, then no you can’t come in. What’s wrong with that? Yes, the border area is dangerous, so why did you come here? There are many reasons, but the bottom line is no, you cannot come in unless you come legally.
Why do many U.S. citizens advocate for illegals to be allowed in the U.S.? You tell me.
