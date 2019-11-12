During this special time of the year, our loved ones are never far from our minds. Special holiday memories fill our hearts with great joy, as we think about those who have completed their life’s journeys.
You may have seen the huge, beautiful lighted tree atop The Galveston County Daily News building in Galveston for more than 35 years, but did you know that that it’s tied to Hospice Care Team and to loved ones’ memories? This much in the same way that a brightly colored holiday package is bound with ribbons.
Hospice Care Team was established in 1983 by a group of Galveston residents who were looking for a way to provide care for patients with a terminal diagnosis in a more compassionate way. We’re one of the oldest nonprofit hospice agencies in Texas, having cared for more than 15,000 of your relatives, friends and neighbors during the past 36 years.
The Tree of Lights was designed by our founders, so that each sparkling light represents the memory of a loved one who has passed. As they twinkle their way through the holidays, it’s a happy reminder of what these special people have meant and still mean to all of us. It’s a wonderful reminder of their love and their legacy.
We hope that you will chose to designate a light in memory of your loved one this holiday season, or to honor someone who has had a special impact on your life. Your contribution of only $25 per light helps the team continue to set the standard for excellence and quality hospice care for our patients and their families, regardless of their financial circumstances.
As you drive by the Tree of Lights throughout this holiday season, we hope that you will share special memories of your loved ones and know that your gift in their memories enables Hospice Care Team to continue its mission of providing help, hope and comfort to those in our community who find themselves in dire need because of a life-limiting illness.
You may donate by contacting Hospice Care Team or by donating online at www.hospicecareteam.org and clicking on the Tree of Lights link. When you do so, you will help provide quality of life to those in most need, and truly make a difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.